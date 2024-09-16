High Spirits as Dunadry Hotel & Gardens Unveils New Whiskey Experience

According to Eddie McKeever, Managing Director, McKeever Hotel Group, the decision to invest in the cellar experience reflects the growth in the Irish whiskey market:

“Ireland has seen an explosion in terms of whiskey production over the last 10 years, with over 40 distilleries now exporting nearly €1bn of top-class products across the world each year.

“We wanted to be part of this revival and share in the widespread appreciation of our national spirit on our home turf. The renovation of The Cellar not only breathes new life into our historic building but also supports our local distilleries and artisan producers. The end result is an eclectic mix of the best Irish whiskeys with fine wines from the world’s top producers, all served in a charming yet sophisticated environment.

“Of course, it’s not just about the products and the setting. Our ‘we do more’ ethos equally applies to our Cellar experience, with staff fully trained to ensure they are knowledgeable across our entire ranges and equipped to deliver expert advice and service.

Malachy McCollum, Operations Manager, who is responsible for overseeing The Cellar and its team added:

“Much of this project has been driven by the changing needs of our guests and visitors – from the seasoned whiskey enthusiasts to the curious newcomers – and also from our corporate clients. The Cellar caters for all, offering bespoke whiskey tasting experiences, while also showcasing the rich diversity, depth and quality inherent in Ireland’s vibrant whiskey sector.”