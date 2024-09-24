Jet2.com celebrates 20 years of award-winning flights from Belfast International Airport

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Today is a significant milestone in Jet2.com’s history as we celebrate 20 years of operating flights from Belfast International Airport. This anniversary provides the ideal opportunity to reflect upon all that we have achieved in Northern Ireland since we first launched in 2004 with just two destinations on sale. said: “

“By placing VIP customer service at the heart of everything we do for the past two decades, we have gone from strength to strength at Belfast International and we look forward to many more years of success. This achievement would not be possible without our fantastic colleagues, loyal customers and independent travel agent partners, so I would like to say thank you to them all.”

As well as celebrating today, we are also looking forward to a bright future built on continued investment in the company. Our unrivalled flying programme, combined with our family friendly values, means we are anticipating another successful 20 years and beyond for Jet2.com at Belfast International Airport.” He added: “.”

Dan Owens, Chief Executive, Belfast International Airport, said “Jet2.comis an invaluable partner of Belfast International Airport as well as being a much loved and trusted airline, offering local people great customer service and connectivity to some amazing destinations. , said “

We are proud of the partnership we have built across Jet2 and especially the local team and commend them for their growth and dedication to Northern Ireland. In turn, Vinci is showing its commitment to Jet2 with the £100m investment plans that are already well underway at Belfast International that will improve the passenger experience and enable us to look forward to the next 20 years with Jet2.com and plan for even greater growth.” .”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com