Jo Malone London Launches Hinoki & Cedarwood Cologne Intense

Jo Malone London has very excitingly launched a new fragrance, Hinoki & Cedarwood – a wonderful addition to our Cologne Intense Collection inspired by faraway lands and treasured ingredients.

The scent itself is an immersive fusion of clean aromatic notes and woody intensity, with a powerful trail of elegant cedarwood and hinoki. It’s an intensely fresh and distinctive scent which is inspired by the grounding presence of the hinoki tree, experienced through the Japanese ritual of forest bathing.

‘Hinoki & Cedarwood really takes you away, to nature, to a different place. I love the idea of the serenity that comes from the immersion in the forest. The smell of hinoki reminds me of a dry, clean sauna. It’s just beautiful’ – Céline Roux, Global Head of Fragrance

Hinoki & Cedarwood Cologne Intense Details:

Hinoki and Cedarwood Cologne Intense 50ml £112.00

Hinoki and Cedarwood Cologne Intense 100ml £160.00

Available in-store and online at jomalone.co.uk from 3 September 2024