Ladbrokes continues as headline sponsor for 2024 Down Royal Festival of Racing

Down Royal Racecourse is set to kick off its most prestigious event of the year – the 2024 Ladbrokes Festival of Racing – marking the sixth consecutive year that Ladbrokes, a global leader in betting and gaming, will hold the title sponsorship.

Taking place on Friday 1stand Saturday 2ndNovember, the festival will once again see Ladbrokes strengthen its longstanding partnership with Down Royal. This annual event is a highlight of Northern Ireland’s racing calendar, attracting top horses, jockey and trainers from across the UK and Ireland.

Racing fans are gearing up for a thrilling weekend, starting with the Bottlegreen Grade 3 Hurdle on Friday 1stNovember followed by the highly anticipated Ladbrokes Grade 1 Champion Chase on Saturday 2nd. Alongside the top-tier racing action, attendees can also enjoy a range of entertainment options, with Ladies Day adding a touch of glamour to the event.

The Down Royal Festival has a rich history of showcasing some of the finest talent in horse racing, with past participants including legendary chasers like Kauto Star, Beef or Salmon, The Listener, Looks Like Trouble, Florida Pearl, and Don Cossack. This year’s event promises to uphold that legacy, with a total prize fund of €431,000 set to attract a strong field of competitors over both days.