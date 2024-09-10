Northern Ireland team prepares to make history at first ever Transplant Football World Cup

The Northern Ireland Transplant Football Team is set to make history as it prepares to compete in the inaugural Transplant Football World Cup in Italy next week.

This seven-a-side tournament, taking place in Cervia, Italy, from 8th to 14th September 2024, is modelled on the FIFA World Cup and carries a unique and powerful message: every player on the field is alive today thanks to a life-saving organ transplant.

The Northern Ireland team, made up of 16 players who have received heart, liver, and kidney and bone marrow transplants, will compete against teams from across the globe, including Italy, Australia, Chile, and Spain, in a highly competitive group stage of the competition.

Coached by Michael Boyd, the former Irish FA Director of Football Development and a UEFA A License coach, the team has spent the past 12 months training for this historic tournament. Boyd has been instrumental in shaping the team’s tactical approach and fostering a strong team spirit, ensuring they are well-prepared to compete on the international stage.

The Northern Ireland Transplant Football Team has received crucial financial support for their historic trip from Transplant Sport Northern Ireland, Kidney Care and RVH Liver Support Group, as well as in-kind support from the Irish FA, Rosario Football Club and the Public Health Agency (PHA) Northern Ireland.

Orla Smyth, 45, from Belfast, is the team’s Joint Manager and Player, and one of the key figures driving the squad. She received a kidney transplant in 2007 and currently serves as Chair of Transplant Sport Northern Ireland, a charity dedicated to encouraging transplant recipients to embrace sport.

“For me, getting back into sport was a turning point after my transplant. It gave me my life back,” said Smyth.

“This team is a testament to the second chances organ donation offers. Every one of us on that field shares an extraordinary bond because we’ve all been through life-threatening battles and come out the other side.

“The Transplant Football World Cup isn’t just about football – it’s about celebrating life, and we owe it all to our donors” added Orla.

The Northern Ireland Transplant Football Team’s participation in the tournament is not only a remarkable achievement but also a chance to highlight the importance of organ donation. By competing at the highest level, the players hope to inspire more people to consider organ donation and help save lives.

David Gourley, the team captain from Newtownabbey, received a kidney transplant five years ago. He was playing football when his symptoms of kidney failure started to emerge, and his journey to recovery has deeply impacted his life.

“I didn’t expect to play football again, let alone represent Northern Ireland on the international stage,” said Gourley.

“When I was diagnosed with kidney failure, it was a shock, but getting the call that a donor had been found changed everything for me and my family. This World Cup is more than just a competition; it’s an opportunity to show the world the importance of organ donation.”

“Every match we play is a tribute to those who gave us the gift of life. I want people to know how much good can come from organ donation—it saves lives, just like it saved mine” added David.

For more information about the Northern Ireland Transplant Football Team and how to support organ donation, visit Transplant Sport Northern Ireland Facebook Page.

The Northern Ireland Transplant Football Team:

Players:

Kevin Bell – kidney

Cecil Floyd – liver

David Gourley – kidney

Conor McHugh – kidney

Mark Huges – kidney

Justin Balmer – kidney

Conor Patton – kidney

Graham McCormick – kidney

David Scott – bone marrow

Graham Kenny – heart

Dylan Caughey – liver

Grant Devlin – kidney

Gregory Walsh – heart

Orla Smyth – kidney

Stephen Maguire – kidney

Seamus Coyle – kidney

Coaching Staff:

Michael Boyd – Head Coach & Joint Manager

Damien Fogarty- Team Doctor

Arleen Campbell- Referee & Living Donor