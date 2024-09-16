Programme unveiled for 35th annual Cinemagic Film and Television Festival

The Cinemagic International Film and Television Festival for Young People has unveiled its 35th annual Belfast programme. The Festival launch was marked with the Northern Ireland Preview of stunning animation Sirocco and The Kingdom of the Winds.

The Cinemagic Festival, funded by the Department of Communities through Northern Ireland Screen, offers unmissable opportunities for all movie enthusiasts, families, schools, students and young filmmakers this Autumn (28th September to 3rd November).

Festival goers will have the chance to experience a thought-provoking world cinema programme, film industry masterclasses, contemporary shorts, classic and brand-new family and teen films, the Cinemagic Young Filmmaker Competition, and Film Jury panels for young film critics, with over 120 events in Ulster Museum, Queen’s Film Theatre, The Belfast Barge, Accidental Theatre, Black Box, and Odeon Cinemas Belfast.

The 2024 line-up features film previews from all over the world with a major highlight, the Northern Ireland Preview of a new adaptation of literary sensation, Peter Brown’s beloved, The Wild Robot, from DreamWorks Animation. The much-anticipated animation, directed by Chris Sanders, previewed at Toronto International Film Festival to high acclaim and Belfast audiences will see it on 14th October in advance of its release in UK and Ireland.

Screen industry guests sharing their knowledge and expertise at workshops for the next generation include Directors Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor (Baltimore), Lee Cronin (Evil Dead Rise), Lisa Mulcahy (Lies We Tell); Actors Frankie Corio (Aftersun), Agnes O’Casey (The Miracle Club), Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack), Jenny James (The Madame Blanc Mysteries);and producer Ameenah Ayub Allen (Rocks).