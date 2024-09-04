Sand Art masterpiece at Ballygally Beach.

Sunshine and Sand: Ballygally Beach Hosts Successful Sand Art Event.

Ballygally Beach was a hub of creativity and community spirit on Saturday, August 31st, as over 50 people from across Northern Ireland gathered to participate in the creation of a sand art masterpiece. The event, delivered in partnership with Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, saw artist Gavin Wallace guide participants in crafting an expansive installation which celebrated the rich wildlife and habitats of Northern Ireland’s blue spaces.

Families, friends, and people of all ages joined in, making it a memorable end to Live Here Love Here’s Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds campaign. This campaign, sponsored by Belfast Harbour, featured over 60 events throughout August, all aimed at raising awareness about marine pollution and promoting the benefits of coastal environments for both mental and physical health.

Lynda Surgenor, Manager of Live Here Love Here, was thrilled with the weekend’s success. She said, “It was amazing to see so many people come together for this special sand art event. The event not only highlighted the importance of our oceans but also strengthened our community. This year has been a great success, once again inspiring environmental stewardship and reconnecting people with the natural beauty of waterways and coasts across Northern Ireland. We are incredibly grateful to everyone that hosted an event and the support across each Council area. It’s important that we appreciate our waterways and the contribution they make to our overall well-being.”

The Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds campaign aimed to create meaningful experiences that inspire better protection of marine life. Along with the sand art event, the final weekend included beach yoga at Murlough Beach, marine life talks at Oakfield Community Development Centre, and a “Paddle with a Purpose” event at Strangford Lough Activity Centre.

Jenni Barkley, Community Engagement Manager at Belfast Harbour emphasised the critical role Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds can play in environmental stewardship.

“Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds aligns perfectly with Belfast Harbour’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and community engagement. We recognise the importance of protecting our marine ecosystems and promoting mental wellness and are proud to support initiatives like this that educate and inspire individuals to take positive action. Throughout August, a diverse range of engaging activities took place catering to various interests and age groups, and we are excited to continue bringing access to our coastal areas and encouraging more people to enjoy and protect the Region’s natural beauty.”

For those who missed the event, or who wish to participate in future activities, information is available at liveherelovehere.org.