Sion Mills Primary School Celebrates Transformation to Become Integrated!

On Friday 6 September, Sion Mills Primary School in Strabane held a very special celebration event to mark their successful Transformation to become an Integrated Primary School.

To celebrate this significant event, the school community comprising of past and present governors, staff, parents, and students was joined by a wide range of official dignitaries. These included the Permanent Secretary Dr Mark Browne, the EA Assistant Director of Education Seamus Bradley; and representatives from the Integrated Education Fund (IEF), and the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education (NICIE).

Notable past pupil of Sion Mills PS Paul Brady also attended and performed the celebration. Paul Brady is a world-renowned singer songwriter whose remarkable career has spanned six decades and he is indisputably one of Ireland’s greatest living songwriters.

Sion Mills Primary School, situated approximately three miles from Strabane, has been providing education to children of all backgrounds and faiths for over 150 years. Established in 1879 by the Herdman family, who were committed to creating a shared, diverse, and inclusive educational environment in the village, the school has a proud history of fostering social integration. Since its founding, the school has maintained a mixed staff—both teaching and auxiliary—along with a diverse Board of Governors and student body. In 1985, the school moved to a larger site within the village to accommodate its growing community. Today, the school boasts extensive grounds and modern facilities, serving pupils from Nursery through Primary 7, and includes a Speech and Language Unit.

Sion Mills Primary School began its journey toward becoming an Integrated school in 2021. In collaboration with the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) and the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education (NICIE), the school launched a consultation process involving governors, staff, parents, and pupils. This led to the submission of a Development Proposal to the Department of Education. To gauge parental support, a democratic ballot was held in early spring 2022, resulting in an overwhelming 98.7% of parents in favour of the Transformation to Integrated status. A Transformation Action Group was then formed, and a Case for Change proposal was submitted.

In September 2023, the school received confirmation that their Development Proposal had been approved. The relaunch of Sion Mills Integrated Primary School marks a new chapter in its long-standing history, reinforcing its dedication to serving the community with an educational ethos that values integration and inclusivity.



Louise Kingh, Principal of Sion Mills Primary School, said:

‘Today represents a significant milestone for our historically Integrated school and the wider community. It is an opportunity to honour our rich heritage and showcase the success and impact of our integrated ethos. During our celebration we acknowledged the vision, dedication, and accomplishments of those who have journeyed with us to achieve official integrated status. From our previous and current governors, who have provided wise leadership, our staff, whose unwavering commitment to integration has shaped the learning environment, our parents, who have been our steadfast partners, to our pupils, who bring our ethos to life in their everyday actions. As a school community we are excited to continue building on our legacy and providing high-quality education in an inclusive and supportive environment for all our current and prospective families.’

Paul Caskey OBE, Chief Executive of the IEF said:

‘We are delighted to be here at Sion Mills Integrated Primary School today to celebrate their successful Transformation to Integrated status. It has taken a lot of time, dedication and commitment from the entire school community to complete the Transformation process to become an Integrated school. Sion Mills joins the growing community of 72 other Integrated schools across Northern Ireland which offer an Integrated Education. Integrated schools bring together children, staff and governors from all religious and cultural traditions within a single school community where they celebrate diversity and inclusivity. We look forward to seeing Sion Mills Integrated Primary School continue to grow and thrive in the years to come.’

Sean Pettis, Chief Executive Officer of the Council for Integrated Education (NICIE), said:

‘Having worked alongside the Sion Mills Primary School community, NICIE is thrilled to be here today to participate in their Transformation celebration. We look forward to continuing to work with the school in the future as they continue to embed and embody the spirit of integration in every aspect of school life.’

Almost every school in the country, apart from hospital and special schools, can apply to Transform to Integrated status and the parental ballot is a major step in this journey. The IEF and Council for Integrated Education provide support and advice for parents, staff and Governors considering taking the first steps to Integrated Education.

If you would like further information on Integrated Education and the process of Transformation, please visit our website atief.org.uk

If you would like more information please contact: Emma Hassard, Integrated Education Fund: emma@ief.org.uk