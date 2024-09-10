Tim Martin Estate Agents announces historic 149-acre New Grove Estate now on the market

Georgian-period residence and its 149-acre estate goes on the market for £3.25million

One of Northern Ireland’s most historic country estates has gone on the market for an asking price of £3.25 million.

Tim Martin Estate Agents has listed New Grove Estate, a 149-acre residential and agricultural property located just six miles south of Belfast city centre on Ballylesson Road in Drumbo.

This expansive estate offers a unique blend of historical charm and modern potential, making it a rare opportunity for discerning buyers—whether they are seeking a private residence, prime agricultural land, a development opportunity, or a combination of all three.

New Grove Estate is available either as a whole or in three distinct lots: one comprising the historic main house with its surrounding gardens and woodlands, and two separate lots of productive prime agricultural land.

This unique offering is likely to attract interest from local buyers as well as international investors seeking a distinctive property in Northern Ireland.

The main house, New Grove House, is the centrepiece of the estate. This Category “B1” listed Georgian-period residence dates back to 1760 and comprises seven bedrooms, a reception hall, dining room, drawing room, study, and various service rooms.

Notable features of the period home, which requires some renovations, include original plasterwork, hardwood floors, impressive fireplaces, sash windows, an Aga range cooker, and a wood-burning stove.

Complementing the main house are traditional outbuildings and farm buildings that enhance the estate’s charm and functionality.

The estate’s agricultural land includes 118 acres of highly productive fields and 14 acres of pasture, which have previously supported a variety of crops, as well as dairy herds, pigs, chickens, and horses.

New Grove Estate is exceptionally well-connected despite its rural setting. It is close to the M1 motorway, with Lisburn City Centre train station, Belfast City Airport, and Belfast International Airport all within easy reach. This provides convenient access to both local and international destinations, as well as nearby shopping, educational, and cultural amenities.

Steeped in history, New Grove Estate has been a significant part of the local landscape for centuries, with connections to notable figures such as Narcissus Batt, a pioneering banker of the 18th century.

Tim Martin, Principal Partner of Tim Martin Estate Agents, says: “New Grove Estate is a truly exceptional opportunity. It’s incredibly rare to find a property of this magnitude, steeped in history and located so close to Belfast.

“This estate not only offers a prestigious residence with unparalleled privacy and a breathtaking countryside setting, but it also presents immense potential for agricultural, residential, and development ventures.

“Whether you’re looking to preserve a piece of Northern Ireland’s heritage, create a luxurious private retreat, or invest in a versatile property with limitless possibilities, New Grove Estate stands in a class of its own. Opportunities like this simply don’t come around often, and we expect significant interest from both local and international buyers.”

For more information on New Grove Estate contact Tim Martin Estate Agents at Tel: 028 9187 8956 or visit at www.timmartin.co.uk.