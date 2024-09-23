Transformative Belfast PEACEPLUS projects unveiled.

Sixteen Belfast projects with the potential to bring communities together will share £15.1million of funding through the PEACEPLUS programme, administered by the Special EU Programmes Body.

Further details of schemes included in Belfast City Council’s PEACEPLUS Local Action Plan were unveiled at City Hall.

Over the next three years, 16 initiatives engaging over 17,000 residents will be delivered, with everyone across the city encouraged to get involved. Key projects include:

Youth project which aims to educate young people on the importance of peace, conflict resolution and understanding difference;

Multiculturalism to Interculturalism – culture and heritage project which will explore history and heritage, as well as the sharing and promotion of positive cultural heritage and identity; and

Community empowerment project that will build the capacity of local communities across the city, strengthening community participation to help shape the future of their local area.

Six projects will focus on the theme of thriving and peaceful communities, with activity centred on young people, capacity building, health and wellbeing, sports and arts and employability.

A further five projects are aimed at celebrating cultures and diversity, with initiatives examining culture and heritage, community connections for minority communities, interfaith and belief, community engagement for LGBTQIA+ communities and empowerment for ex-politically motivated prisoners.

The regeneration and transformation of five local areas across the city will be achieved through capital works and activity projects at Distillery Street, Annadale Open Space, The Sanctuary Theatre, Access to the Hills and an LGBTQIA+ Hub at 2 Royal Avenue.

The PEACEPLUS projects provide the opportunity to create a brighter, inclusive, future for all, aligning with the theme for Good Relations Week.

The event also marked International Day of Peace, with the theme of ‘cultivating a culture of peace’. On this, the 25th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace, faith leaders encouraged everyone to contribute to creating a culture of peace in Belfast.

First Minister, Michelle O’Neill MLA, said: “The launch of Belfast City Council’s PEACEPLUS Action Plan represents a significant milestone for the city, with a total investment of over £15million.”

“This programme, co-designed in partnership with local communities, aims to foster lasting good relations among Belfast’s diverse population. Expected to bring together over 17,000 people from every community here, the programme is set to deliver meaningful change across the city.”

“By focusing on collaboration and shared goals, PEACEPLUS will pave the way for a more harmonious and vibrant Belfast. This is an investment in the future of Belfast, ensuring a more united community for generations to come. I am excited to see what comes over the next few years and wish all involved the very best with the programme.”

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, said: “This is a significant investment which builds upon the transformational work of previous PEACE programmes in our city.

“Following on from the opening of the new Black Mountain Shared Space Facility earlier this week, funded by the PEACE IV programme, this is another big step forward for community relations and our residents.”

“All the projects in our PEACEPLUS Local Action Plan also have the potential to be catalytic for their own local communities, and our wider city, and their input of those communities has been essential in the plan’s development so far.”

“Together, these projects will engage over 17,000 people to come together to learn, engage and grow – supporting our goal make Belfast a welcoming, compassionate and inclusive city.”

For more information on the Belfast PEACEPLUS Local Action Plan, visit belfastcity.gov.uk/PEACEPLUS