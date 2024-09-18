Treble delight for Downpatrick Cricket Club

Not bad for a club that only three seasons ago didn’t even own a cricket ball, as Downpatrick Cricket Club Chairman Jack McIlheron explains.

“Downpatrick is one of the oldest cricket clubs in Ireland, in fact we’re now in our 175thyear,” said Jack, “but following the Covid-19 pandemic, we lost most of our playing staff for various reasons. So much so that when sport resumed, we were unable to field even one team to play regular cricket in the Northern Cricket Union league structure.

“So a few club stalwarts got together and, after a lengthy meeting, decided that, as we have such a long tradition in cricket, we should try to build rebuild the club. At that point, we literally didn’t even own a cricket ball. Our lawnmowers were old and unserviceable, and our ground was in very poor condition. Now, I’m delighted to report that we currently have three teams playing in NCU leagues, a ladies team and a growing youth section.

“We really could not have survived and turned things around as we have without the support of our members who, in difficult times, had to use their own personal funds to provide much needed facilities.

“Taking all of this into account, it is absolutely amazing that our first team has won promotion into NCU’s Senior League Section 1, and that our second team has won promotion to Junior League Section 6, having finished the season as Section 7 champions,” he added.

“Now, to top off a truly incredible season, we are delighted to receive this grant of £1,000 from KP Snacks NI, which will certainly be put to good use. We need new equipment to help us deliver after-school cricket programmes, develop our ladies cricket, and run sessions for the large ethnic communities that have relocated to this area.

“This grant will be used to help fund all of this, helping us to create a proper community spirit and bring all communities and nationalities in the area closer together through the great game of cricket,” continued Norman. “We have a legacy to share and nourish, and we believe that through the game of cricket we can strengthen relationships which will help us build on that legacy.”

As a club, Downpatrick has developed a coaching program which is delivered at eight schools in the area, some of which have never had cricket on their school sports curriculum. The club has been able to identify several young players with real talent for the game and is looking forward to helping develop their skills.

Thanks to the tenacity and dedication of the club’s coaching staff, Downpatrick CC regularly welcomes 60 young players from several cultural and ethnic backgrounds at its youth training sessions.

During the summer, the Club held Summer Blitz sessions involving parents and children and organised a multi-cultural day to bring communities together, inviting local ethnic groups to come and try cricket.

Last month, Downpatrick CC also ran five sessions for young people with autism, giving the club an opportunity to share the basics of cricket which it firmly believes will have a positive mental and physical impact on children who might not have been given an opportunity to play the game. The club worked closely with Autism NI to ensure it delivered a positive experience for those who attend the sessions.