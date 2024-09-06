posted on September 6th, 2024
Wearable Whistles
High-street store, Whistles, have launched their autumn/winter collection that features timeless pieces that balance looking polished and with
wearability – welcoming the return of the pared-back, highly versatile wardrobe.
The collection features sharp tailoring, fluid dresses and texture-rich fabrics.
The Belfast store is located on the ground floor at Victoria Square, so don’t forget to pay it a visit on your next shopping trip.
Below are some of my favourite pieces from the collection: