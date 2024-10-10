£400,000 council investment hits the right note with Belfast music scene
Three years after it was declared a UNESCO City of Music, Belfast’s music scene is hitting the high notes with continued support from Belfast City Council.
A further £400,000 is being invested this autumn to support the city’s music sector, with initiatives to support local artists, ignite the live music scene, nurture new and breakthrough talent and maximise opportunities through the UNESCO designation.
Belfast became the first city on the island of Ireland and only the third in the UK to receive the prestigious accolade in November 2021, recognising it as a vibrant city with a rich and diverse musical heritage.
Since then, council has worked closely with musicians and the city’s cultural sector to develop a ‘Music Matters’ roadmap and set up the Belfast Region Music Board, bringing the local industry together to embed music in communities across the city and drive the strategy’s success.
First to take the stage will be a UNESCO City of Music Day on Saturday 9th November, featuring artists from fellow music city Kansas, USA, as part of the Belfast International Arts Festival. It is one of several opportunities underway with other UNESCO music cities, exploring ways for artists and music entrepreneurs to share their skills and showcase local talent to global audiences.
Next on the bill is the return of Output Belfast on Tuesday 12th November – Ireland’s biggest one-day music conference and live music showcase. The event, for those working in, or keen to break into, the local music industry will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops and networking events, with details to be announced at outputbelfast.com
This year, Output Belfast takes place during the 10th Sound of Belfast Festival (7th-17 thNovember) and on the eve of the NI Music Prize – both events are funded by council and dedicated to celebrating the best of established and emerging NI music.
An internship programme with WorkPlus will support the recruitment of seven paid placements, pairing music organisations with those keen to work in the sector, while council funding will also ensure the continuation of both the Gradam Ceoil bursary scheme for traditional musicians, with the Duncairn and TG4, and a micro-bursary scheme, with Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival which, last year, provided 18 individual musicians with up to £1,000 of support each. Applications for both schemes will open in January 2025.A partnership with Pathways into Music, with support from the Education Authority, will bring together 50-100 music tutors and teachers to equip them with the info needed to advise and support young people to pursue a career in music, while online hub Music Connections has been bolstered with council support and can be found at musicconnections.com, providing a platform for sharing news, funding calls and unique opportunities arising from Belfast’s UNESCO City of Music status.
“A huge amount of work has gone into maximising the benefits of our UNESCO City of Music status and ensuring we support and strengthen our industry to unlock its potential to create jobs, develop vibrancy and help people access the arts,” said Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray.“With council’s support, this good work will continue, giving our musicians and those working in the gig economy the tools, skills and opportunities to develop their careers, both in Belfast and beyond our shores.
“Music is in our DNA in Belfast, has been a crucial component of our Belfast 2024 celebrations this year and it’s a key part of our future ambitions too. In 2026, we hope to welcome Fleadh Cheoil, in partnership with Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí. This will be a powerful demonstration of how music can bring our city and local communities to life, and a tool to attract visitors, create economic opportunities and showcase our city globally.”
Also planned this autumn are a series of projects to support the mental and physical health of music creators. A pilot scheme – Fit to March – will look at wellbeing in marching band communities, while events and practical training will be provided for venues, as part of Equity NI’s Safe Home campaign, to support those working at or attending music events.
New genres of music will also receive support, including a hip-hop conference on 7th and 8th November, together with Hot Box Entertainment, offering skill development workshops, mentorship and networking opportunities. Rap and metal creators will also be supported to create collaborative videos, with Sailortown collective 1st Port of Call, while a grant programme as part of Ulster Orchestra’s Crescendo project will see children supported to purchase musical instruments and unlock free access to additional post-primary music education.
21 people have already benefited so far from two major opportunities to upskill aspiring music producers, with Analogue Catalogue Studios and Start Together Studios, while free music industry sessions will cover topics including women in sound design, managing vocal health, PR and digital connectivity.
A partnership with the University of Atypical will also support events to develop, promote and provide platforms for performers from the deaf, disabled and neuro-diverse music community, while workshops, co-designed with Music Venue Trust, will enable staff from the city’s grassroots music venues to develop relationships with their peers across the UK around areas like event space, equipment needs and marketing.
“It has been incredibly rewarding to see how deeply invested everyone on the Belfast Region Music Board is in ensuring that our UNESCO City of Music designation benefits the entire community,” said Brian Coney from the Belfast Region Music Board.
“With this £400,000 investment, we’re focused on creating real opportunities for independent artists, venues and initiatives across all genres.
“The support for grassroots talent, alongside larger projects, demonstrates how seriously we take Belfast’s rich musical heritage and its future. This funding will help further embed music in the heart of our city and offer a platform for all who contribute to its world-beating calibre.”
For more information about support for Belfast’s music scene, visit belfastcity.gov.uk/belfastmusic
Follow Belfast Music at @belfastmusic on Facebook, @ourbelfastmusic on X and @belfastmusic_scene on Instagram.