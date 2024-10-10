£400,000 council investment hits the right note with Belfast music scene

Three years after it was declared a UNESCO City of Music, Belfast’s music scene is hitting the high notes with continued support from Belfast City Council.

A further £400,000 is being invested this autumn to support the city’s music sector, with initiatives to support local artists, ignite the live music scene, nurture new and breakthrough talent and maximise opportunities through the UNESCO designation.

Belfast became the first city on the island of Ireland and only the third in the UK to receive the prestigious accolade in November 2021, recognising it as a vibrant city with a rich and diverse musical heritage.

Since then, council has worked closely with musicians and the city’s cultural sector to develop a ‘Music Matters’ roadmap and set up the Belfast Region Music Board, bringing the local industry together to embed music in communities across the city and drive the strategy’s success.

First to take the stage will be a UNESCO City of Music Day on Saturday 9th November, featuring artists from fellow music city Kansas, USA, as part of the Belfast International Arts Festival. It is one of several opportunities underway with other UNESCO music cities, exploring ways for artists and music entrepreneurs to share their skills and showcase local talent to global audiences.

Next on the bill is the return of Output Belfast on Tuesday 12th November – Ireland’s biggest one-day music conference and live music showcase. The event, for those working in, or keen to break into, the local music industry will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops and networking events, with details to be announced at outputbelfast.com