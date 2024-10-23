Ards Puppet Festival Celebrates the Animal Kingdom this Half Term!

Come along to Ards Puppet Festival in Ards Arts Centre, Newtownards on Sunday 27 and Monday 28 October, for lots of puppet family fun! The Autumn-themed festival, organised by Ards and North Down Borough Council, will welcome a packed programme celebrating animals of all shapes and sizes, through puppetry performances, workshops, and even a Puppet Petting Farm!

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of puppetry with Sea Legs Puppet Theatre’s gentle, musical retelling of The Ugly Duckling, where you’ll meet the Story Man and a host of other colourful characters. JoinHenry Clutterback and The Musicians of Bremenon an exciting new journey filled with friendship and bravery. Keep an eye out for the wolf in Banyan Puppet Theatre’s classic rendition of Red Riding Hood and get ready for plenty of fun when Granny hosts a sleepover in the brand-new show Don’t Let the Bed Bugs Bite!