posted on October 23rd, 2024
Ards Puppet Festival Celebrates the Animal Kingdom this Half Term!
Come along to Ards Puppet Festival in Ards Arts Centre, Newtownards on Sunday 27 and Monday 28 October, for lots of puppet family fun! The Autumn-themed festival, organised by Ards and North Down Borough Council, will welcome a packed programme celebrating animals of all shapes and sizes, through puppetry performances, workshops, and even a Puppet Petting Farm!Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of puppetry with Sea Legs Puppet Theatre’s gentle, musical retelling of The Ugly Duckling, where you’ll meet the Story Man and a host of other colourful characters. JoinHenry Clutterback and The Musicians of Bremenon an exciting new journey filled with friendship and bravery. Keep an eye out for the wolf in Banyan Puppet Theatre’s classic rendition of Red Riding Hood and get ready for plenty of fun when Granny hosts a sleepover in the brand-new show Don’t Let the Bed Bugs Bite!
Over both days, festival-goers can enjoy Clydebuilt Puppet Theatre’s lively performance of Billy Goats Gruff and Professor Queen-Bee’s It’s Bee-Hind You, a Punch and Judy-style show with a ‘green’ twist. Handmade Theatre Company will charm audiences with their Puppet Petting Farm, where families can interact with handcrafted animal puppets. Children can also participate in puppet-making workshops to create their own characters.Speaking about the festival, Arts Community Development Officer, Amy McKelvey said: “We are thrilled to be presenting a variety of puppet talent at this year’s festival and can’t wait to welcome families to Ards Arts Centre for a truly magical event which will appeal to young and old alike.”With a mix of bookable shows and free activities, Ards Puppet Festival promises two-days of fun for the whole family. The festival takes place from 27 – 28 October in Ards Arts Centre, Conway Square, Newtownards.To view the full programme and to book tickets, go to:https://puppetfestival.andculture.org.uk/whats-on