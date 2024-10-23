Beauty Product of the Week

#SeasonofScent… Jo Malone – Fir & Artemisia

It is hard to believe we will soon be approaching the festive season and that means…Christmas shopping!

When I think of the perfect gift, I think of Jo Malone – it is luxurious, yet exquisitely simple and appeals to all. There is always anticipation around the release of their limited-edition cologne and this year they have unwrapped the feel-good and festive Fir & Artemisia. With hints of woodiness, contrasted with supple leather – this aromatic scent will be a joyful addition to the scent collection.