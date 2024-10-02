Bottlegreen returns for fizz and fashion at Down Royal Ladies Day

Bottlegreen and Down Royal toast to a second year of sponsorship of the Best Dressed Lady Competition at Ladbrokes Festival of Racing.

A thrilling day of racing and high fashion is just around the corner! Next month, ladies are invited to don their most stylish attire for Down Royal’s Best Dressed Lady competition at the two-day Ladbrokes Festival of Racing.

The festival kicks off on Friday 1st November with the bottlegreen Grade 3 Hurdle, while Saturday 2nd November, will see fashion enthusiasts and racegoers alike gather for the glamorous Ladies Day event. With the highly sought-after Best Dressed Lady title up for grabs, and riders vying for victory in the Ladbrokes Grade 1 Champion Chase, it’s set to be a spectacular day of style and sport.

Returning for a second consecutive year as the proud sponsor of Down Royal’s renowned Best Dressed Lady competition, bottlegreen will assist in crowning the most fashionable lady of the day.

The winner of the Best Dressed Lady competition will receive the ultimate ‘Shop, Stay and Spa’ weekend experience. The package includes a luxurious overnight stay for two at the Culloden Estate & Spa including breakfast, a 50-minute ESPA spa treatment, a bottle of champagne and an eight-course tasting menu with accompanying wine pairings.

The winner will then be treated to a shopping spree at Victoria Square with a Personal Shopping Experience, including a complimentary Colour Consultation, and a voucher worth £1,000 – all just in time for the Christmas festivities. To finish, the winner can then enjoy a Champagne Afternoon Tea at the newly opened Ivy Belfast Brasserie with up to four friends. While the top ten finalists will be treated to luxurious bottlegreen goodie bags, filled with exciting surprises!

Among the judging panel for this year’s competition will be Cool FM presenter and fashion icon Rebecca McKinney and 2024 Miss Northern Ireland winner Hannah Johns.

Commenting on bottlegreen’s continued sponsorship, Brendan Loughran, Head of Business for Drinks Ireland from The SHS Group said: “We’re delighted to return as sponsors of the Best Dressed Lady competition. After witnessing the tremendous success and enthusiasm from last year’s event, it was an easy decision to come back on board. We can’t wait to see guests raising a glass and enjoying bottlegreen throughout the two-day Festival.

“If you’re looking for the ultimate girls’ day out, we encourage you to put on your finest attire and soak up the glamour of Ladies Day at Down Royal. You may even walk away with the Best Dressed crown!”

Alice Quinn, Commercial Executive at Down Royal Racecourse added: “Ladies Day is one of the most eagerly anticipated events in our calendar, showcasing the best in chic, elegant fashion. We’re thrilled to welcome bottlegreen back as the sponsor for a second year and greatly appreciate their support in crowning this year’s Best Dressed Lady and providing the fantastic prizes on offer.

“We look forward to seeing the style on the day and hope everyone has an unforgettable experience at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing.”

Fashion lovers and racing enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their tickets for the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing, taking place on 1st and 2nd November, with the much-anticipated Ladies Day festivities taking place on the 2nd. Gates open at 11am. For more details or to book tickets, visit downroyal.com.