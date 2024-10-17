CELEBRATED BELFAST CHEF LAUNCHES DEBUT COOKBOOK

Award-winning chef and restauranteur Niall McKenna unveiled his debut cookbook at a launch party at Waterman House in Belfast’s bustling Cathedral Quarter.Featuring 140 recipes served over the last 20 years across Niall’s five restaurants, including iconic customer favourites from James Street, Hadskis and Waterman, the book – in its tongue-in-cheek title and throughout its 300 pages – asks one question:What’s it all About? A love letter to Belfast, the book heroes local produce from the best local suppliers and producers. Alongside mouth-watering photography of the much-loved dishes, the book features striking captures of iconic Belfast landmarks and showcases some of Niall and his wife Joanne’s amazing art collections that have been displayed in their restaurants over the last two decades.

A testament to the admiration and respect Niall has gained throughout his career can be read in the foreword at the front of the new cookbook. Friend and chef Paul Rankin, whom Niall credits as being hugely influential in his career, describes Niall as ‘a shining light, always there, always cheery, always the hardest worker,heralding the cookbook as a ‘gift to all of us who love food and hospitality’. The high regard with which the Belfast chef is held was evident in the large numbers of peers, colleagues, friends and family that turned out to support the launch, including chefs Paul Rankin, Andy Rea, Paula McIntyre, Danny Millarand Chris McGowan.

In an emotive Q&A with friend and food critic, Joris Minne, Niall spoke passionately about his love of Belfast, and that explained what the book is ‘all about’:“Hospitality, Belfast, restaurants, people I’ve worked with, chefs, front of house, suppliers, the whole picture – that’s what it’s all about.”

Amongst the mouth-watering recipes featured are fan-favourites including dulse and clam chowder (James St), chili crab linguine (served inThe Bar & Grill at James Street SouthandWaterman for the last 12 years),honey madeleines (Waterman), and the hugely moreish Guinness Wheaten (James St & Waterman).

This Saturday (12 October),Niall will host a special What’s it all about? cookery demo as part of Belfast Restaurant Week, when he will show guests how to make a selection of recipes from the book, including Guinness wheaten, Gin cured salmon, Ham hock, Mustard & Cabbage, followed by Madeleines, Chantilly cream and caramel sauce. Tickets cost £50 per person, and include a tasting plate and a complimentary glass of bubbles on arrival. Limited tickets are available, from Waterman.House

In the coming months, Niall will also host a series of immersive What’s it All About Cookery experiences, where people will join him to cook a selection of dishes from the book. What’s it all About Cookery Classes will also be available for individuals, businesses, and groups to book, or as gifts, with packages starting from £130 per person, including a copy of the book.