City of Armagh Rugby Club Partner With Symphonia Spirits

City of Armagh RFC will be celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2025 and plans are well advanced for an exciting year of events and activities to mark the milestone. As part of the celebrations, the rugby club is proud to announce an exciting partnership with Symphonia Spirits, the award-winning local craft gin manufacturer, based in Moy. This collaboration brings together the rich heritage of both organisations, celebrating local ingredients, innovation, and community spirit.

Symphonia Spirits was founded by Ric Dyer in 2018, following a career change from pharmaceutical research and combines his love of science and a commitment to sustainability. His unique scientific approach and use of local ingredients is what sets Symphonia apart from its competitors. The cold distillation process developed by Ric, allows Symphonia to capture the wonderful flavours and fragrances of botanicals in the most eco-efficient way and reflects the glory of the Northern Irish countryside. The range includes 3 gins – dry, apple and a raspberry liqueur plus an apple rum, all using locally sourced ingredients.

Symphonia Spirits have created a limited-edition bottle of apple gin exclusively for City of Armagh Rugby Club. The label design celebrates the club’s legacy and its role in shaping the community. This unique apple gin features botanicals inspired by the local landscape, using crisp green Bramley apples from County Armagh as its centrepiece, paying homage to the “Orchard of Ireland” region. A perfect match for the occasion of the 150th Anniversary of City of Armagh Rugby Club.