Consumers in Northern Ireland Urged To Eat More Fibre

Recent studies have unveiled that many people in Northern Ireland are not meeting recommended fibre intake, which is crucial for preventing chronic diseases*.

Whole grains are a vital source of fibre with up to 30g per day recommended for adults in Northern Ireland. But consumption remains very low with only up to six per cent of the adult population in Northern Ireland consuming enough wholegrain foods in their diet.

Whole grains, which include foods like brown rice, oats, quinoa and whole wheat, provide up to 75% more nutrients than their refined counterparts and are vital for a healthy diet.

Research shows that eating 50g of whole grains daily is linked to lower incidence of type 2 diabetes (25%); reduced risk of cardiovascular mortality (20%); reduction in cancer mortality (12%) and decrease in total mortality (15%).

Not eating enough whole grains is one of the top reasons for poor health in Europe. In 2019, it was estimated that a low intake of whole grains was linked to nearly 215,000 preventable deaths and over 3.5 million years of life lost due to ill-health, disability or early deaths – over 170,000 of those were due to cardiovascular-related deaths**.

Switch to Whole Grains To help consumers eat healthier, a new campaign has been launched by the European Food Information Council (EUFIC) ––ahead ofInternational Whole Grains Dayon November 19.

Whole Grain Initiative, the campaign is urging people in Northern Ireland to up their intake of fibre by challenging consumers to incorporate more whole grains into their diets and raise awareness about the significant health and environmental benefits of making the simple switch from refined grains. Supported by nutrition experts, health advocates and the

Chris Seal, Emeritus Professor of Food & Human Nutrition at Newcastle University believes: “We are at a critical point now with our low fibre intake and people need to make changes to their diet for the better, and soon. The significant benefits of whole grain foods are now widely known and with small changes everyone can improve their diet and fibre intake by incorporating these foods into their daily meal plans.

“This new campaign is designed to spur people in Northern Ireland into action with lots of help along the way. The time to act is now and make the changes for good.”

The science-backed campaign takes place throughout the whole month of November and provides consumers with practical materials such as chef-created recipes and quizzes to make the switch easy.