DFI Minister helps launch NI Road Safety Awards

Davy Jackson, chairperson of Road Safe NI, commented: “We are delighted with the outstanding success and feedback received from the awards over their last nine years and we now look forward to emulating the previous success with our 2024 nominees. It is vitally important that we properly recognise the hard work and commitment that goes into helping keep our roads safe.”

The awards are organised by Road Safe NI Charity along with leading accident management firm CRASH Services. There are a total of 12 categories open for nominations.

The Road Safety Awards were launched on Friday, 27th September , at an event hosted at the Hilton Hotel Templepatrick.

These awards recognise the contributions of individuals and organisations who have worked to improve road safety in their communities.

Minister O’Dowd added:

“I am happy to be here today to support the Road Safety Awards in appreciation of the work that is done within our communities to improve road safety for all.

“In the North, the deathrate on our roads is, on average, one per week. It’s a shocking statistic but this is about so much more than that – it’s about people.

“Behind the figures are loved ones who set off on an everyday journey but now, they are never coming home to their family and friends. From the moment that happens, lives are shattered and will never be the same again.

“The devastation each and every road death leaves in its wake knows no boundaries and as road users we must all do everything we can – both individually and collectively – to reduce road deaths.”

Jonathan McKeown, CEO of CRASH Services commented: “At CRASH Services, our commitment is to assist motorists when they need us most. As a business, we are passionate about playing our part in promoting road safety to all road users, and we are delighted to once again be the headline sponsor of the ‘NI Road Safety Awards’. The call is now out for nominations, so whether you are involved in a scheme yourself, have benefited from an initiative, or know someone who has spearheaded road safety in your area, these are the awards for them.”

Award category sponsors include Drivetech from the AA, the Department for Infrastructure (DFI), JMK Solicitors, U105, New Driver NI, Applegreen, Hankook Tyres, Weev and The NI Road Safety Partnership. The awards ceremony takes place at Belfast Castle, Belfast, on Friday 15th November , to kick off Road Safety Week.

The full list of categories includes

• Education: Primary Schools

• Education: Secondary Schools

• Lollipop Person

• Driving Instructor

• Emergency Services Person

• Voluntary Sector

• Open category

• LGV/PCV Sector

• Public Sector

• Business Sector

• Two Wheels

• Lifetime Achievement

HOW TO ENTER

A nomination form can be downloaded from our website www.roadsafeni.org or at www.crashservices.com . All completed forms should be emailed to info@roadsafeni.org . Alternatively, completed nomination forms can be posted to:

Road Safe NI

48 Copperthorpe

Drumahoe

Co. Londonderry

BT47 3LT