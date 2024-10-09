Double success for brand house Douglas & Grahame at fashion industry awards

As leading menswear brand house Douglas & Grahame celebrates its milestone centenary year, its chairman, Donald Finlay, has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award while its flagship Remus Uomo brand secures menswear brand of the year at the prestigious Drapers Independents Awards.

The Drapers Independents Awards took place on 19th September at Grosvenor House, London and brought together fashion professionals from across the UK and Ireland to celebrate their outstanding contribution to the independent retail sector.

At the ceremony, Donald Finlay, former managing director and current Executive Chairman of Douglas & Grahame, was presented with the prestigious lifetime achievement award for his service to the industry.

During his time at the helm of the family firm, Donald led the business through a period of growth whilst managing significant economic turbulence.

The business’s leading menswear brand, Remus Uomo, also picked up menswear brand of the year.

Praised for its quality, fit and price point, Remus Uomo is carried by over 400 stockists throughout the UK and Ireland. While the brand first became renowned for its formalwear, today its collections weave together a complete wardrobe of sharp, modern tailoring and well-made, understated casual clothing.