Fashion Pick of the Week

‘Soft Girl Corporate’

This season, corporate dressing is being redefined with a soft, feminine edge. The Soft Girl Corporate trend mixes structured silhouettes with delicate detailing, such as pastel hues, subtle bows, and gentle fabrics. Sharp tailoring is softened by romantic accents: puffed sleeves, pleated skirts, and pastel blouses add a touch of elegance. This trend balances professionalism with an approachable, playful femininity that feels modern, confident, and effortlessly chic.