posted on October 9th, 2024

Fashion Pick of the Week


‘Soft Girl Corporate’
This season, corporate dressing is being redefined with a soft, feminine edge. The Soft Girl Corporate trend mixes structured silhouettes with delicate detailing, such as pastel hues, subtle bows, and gentle fabrics. Sharp tailoring is softened by romantic accents: puffed sleeves, pleated skirts, and pastel blouses add a touch of elegance. This trend balances professionalism with an approachable, playful femininity that feels modern, confident, and effortlessly chic. 
Autumn/Winter 24 collection by AHKEKE.
Blazer by House of Kind.
Corporate look by fashion brand, Yavorska.

