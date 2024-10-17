Fashion Pick of the Week

Burgundy

The colour of the season is burgundy, from rich merlot to oxblood red – you will see this colour popping up everywhere.

Nothing screams autumn/winter more than a sumptuous shade of red and there are many ways you can add it into your wardrobe – whether it is a subtle flash of colour with a burgundy handbag, or a head-to-toe ensemble. Our ‘Girl About Town’ and NI’s top fashionista, Nuala Meenehan, also made reference to this season’s colour in her column for the October Ulster Tatler – so don’t just take my word for it – get out and be beautiful in burgundy.