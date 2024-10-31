posted on October 31st, 2024

Fashion Pick of the Week


80s Revival

 

The latest binge-worthy series to hit our screens is Rivals, the Disney+ adaptation of the 1988 Jilly Cooper novel. People are tuning in to see the rivalry between the old-money and new-money characters, the catty behaviour and all their shenanigans. I am tuning in for the fashion… it is 80s decadence on steroids: big hair, shoulder pads, fur coats, over-the-top patterns and silhouettes. With Christmas parties coming up, I have a feeling that fashion choices will give a nod to this glamorous decade.

 

Organza midi skirt, £110, Monsoon.

 

Burgundy faux fur coat, £59.99, New Look.

 

Gold puffball dress, £69, River Island.

