Fiendishly fun activities in Belfast city centre this half-term
Families can enjoy a spook-tacular array of activities in Belfast city centre this half term as the Halloween break approaches.
Children can get their wiggles out at the Wiggle Room – a free attraction for families, at the MAC Belfast, as part of Belfast City Council’s Belfast 2024 creative celebration.
Developed by Boom Clap Play, together with Playboard NI, Big Motive and local kids, it’s a digital ball pit that comes to life with colourful animations, characters and sounds to keep little people moving and big people happy.
Open 11am-5pm, Tuesdays to Sundays until 29 November.
The Augmented Reality experience at City Hall’s visitor attraction also offers a free rainy day activity. Call in to discover the city’s hidden rivers and secret passageways at this immersive attraction – a unique collaboration with BT, again presented for the Belfast 2024 programme.
Kids can play interactive street games from yesteryear, take a peek at the city of the future and send a postcard packed with famous Belfast landmarks.
Open 9.30am-5pm Mondays to Fridays and 10am-5pm on weekends. Last entry is 4pm.
As part of their Halloween takeover – supported by Belfast City Council – the Belfast One pumpkin patch will be back in the grounds of City Hall on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 October.
Over 1,000 pumpkins will be ripe for picking at the now sold-out event, and friendly scarecrows and magical witches will be on hand to help families choose their favourite, alongside autumnal activities for all ages.
Look out too for colourful inflatable monsters popping up across the city centre from Sunday 25 October to Friday 1 November, including at Victoria Square and CastleCourt where there is plenty of seasonal fun planned.
Follow the special monster map to find all seven spooky spots, including devilish decorations along Donegall Place.
2 Royal Avenue hosts fang-tastic activities on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 October, 11am-5pm. Join in with no-carve pumpkin decorating, mini monster art workshops, face painting, a creature corner and spooky walkabout characters.
Fancy dress is encouraged and entry is free.
Over at St George’s Market, shoppers and visitors can take part in creepy craft workshops this weekend (11am-2pm), alongside the market’s usual live music line-up.
Or, if your little monsters prefer sport to spooks, check out the range of free try-it events available at council leisure and community centres this half-term.
From Monday 28 to Wednesday 30 October, kids can sign up to give sports like futsal, gymnastics, basketball, martial arts and dodgeball a go – all for free.
For dates, times and locations, visit belfastcity.gov.uk/events
Belfast Zoo also hosts Boo at the Zoo on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 October with lots of extra activities available for families, including spooky animal talks, eerie sensory play and a ghost story trail.
Book tickets at belfastzoo.co.uk