Fiendishly fun activities in Belfast city centre this half-term

Families can enjoy a spook-tacular array of activities in Belfast city centre this half term as the Halloween break approaches.

Children can get their wiggles out at the Wiggle Room – a free attraction for families, at the MAC Belfast, as part of Belfast City Council’s Belfast 2024 creative celebration.

Developed by Boom Clap Play, together with Playboard NI, Big Motive and local kids, it’s a digital ball pit that comes to life with colourful animations, characters and sounds to keep little people moving and big people happy.

Open 11am-5pm, Tuesdays to Sundays until 29 November.

The Augmented Reality experience at City Hall’s visitor attraction also offers a free rainy day activity. Call in to discover the city’s hidden rivers and secret passageways at this immersive attraction – a unique collaboration with BT, again presented for the Belfast 2024 programme.

Kids can play interactive street games from yesteryear, take a peek at the city of the future and send a postcard packed with famous Belfast landmarks.