IT’S A DERRY GOOD NIGHT FOR IAN AT ULSTER TATLER AWARDS

‘Derry Girls’ star Ian McElhinney wins Lifetime Achievement Award at Tatler Awards.

One of Northern Ireland’s finest actors Ian McElhinney has been awarded with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement accolade at the 17th annual Ulster Tatler Awards 2024, which took place at Belfast City Hall. Born in Belfast in 1948 and married to playwright Marie Jones, herself a former Lifetime Achievement recipient, Ian received the award to a huge standing ovation from a full house of more than 400 guests at the ceremony.

The star of TV blockbusters such as Game Of Thrones and Derry Girls joins a growing list of local luminaries who have picked up the award in the past, including Dame Mary Peters OBE, Sir James Galway, Brian Friel, Phil Coulter, Gloria Hunniford, Michael Longley, Gerry Armstrong, Barry McGuigan, Terri Hooley, wife Marie Jones, Ciaran Hinds, Pat Jennings, John Linehan, pianist Barry Douglas MBE, and local legend Pamela Ballantine who was honoured at last year’s ceremony.

In a career spanning more than 40 years, McElhinney has established himself as one of the most acclaimed and distinguished actors that Northern Ireland has ever produced, starring in a host of hit films and TV shows, including Star Wars (Rogue One), The Tudors, Cold Feet, Krypton, Unforgotten, Queer As Folk, Hornblower, The Fall, Taggart, High Country, and, of course, Game Of Thrones and Derry Girls.

Ian McElhinney is a prodigious talent and has contributed hugely to our cultural life, not only here in Northern Ireland, but also much further afield,” said Ulster Tatler managing director Chris Sherry.

“He has graced our screens and appeared on theatre stages around the world, gaining global recognition and much critical acclaim along the way. His portfolio of work is hugely impressive. You name it, he’s done it: live theatre, popular TV drama series, sci-fi, comedy, critically acclaimed movies, the list goes on, everything from small-scale productions to blockbusters.

“He has also enjoyed considerable success as a director, and with his rich, distinctive voice, he is always in demand for voice-over work for animated movies and video game characters.

“With his imposing presence, whether on stage or on screen, he has an uncanny ability to capture the essence of the character he is playing,” continued Chris. “He’s done everything from Shakespeare to local drama, and has contributed enormously to the Arts in Northern Ireland.

“In conclusion, I can think of no more deserving recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award than our very own Ian McElhinney.”

Other big winners on the night, which was hosted by UTV presenter Pamela Ballantine, included Newtownards gymnast Rhys McClenaghan who picked up the Sportsperson of the Year Award after winning the Gold Medal in the men’s pommel horse at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, becoming the first gymnast to win an Olympic medal for Ireland.

The Ulster Tatler Special Merit Award 2024 was presented to football club Cliftonville FC after lifting the Irish Cup for the first time since 1979. Cliftonville manager, and former Northen Ireland international, Jim Magilton received the award on the night, along with a congratulatory video from Cliftonville superfan and local TV star Tim McGarry.

The Celebrity of the Year award was won by Cool FM’s Rebecca McKinney while Belfast ‘celebrity chef’ Paul Rankin was recognized for his Outstanding Contribution to the Food Industry in Northern Ireland.

Originally from Ballywalter in County Down, Rankin trained in London with the world-renowned chef Albert Roux, before returning to Belfast to open his first restaurant Roscoff, which went on to become the first restaurant in Northern Ireland to win the prestigious Michelin Star. Paul went on to become a household name, presenting the TV cookery show Gourmet Ireland with his then-wife Jeanne, publishing cookery books, opening the award-winning Cayenne restaurant and launching his own range of bakery products.

Winners in other categories included:

Businessman of the Year: Stephen McKendry, Derry

Businesswoman of the Year: Cherry Love, Limavady

Arts Personality of the Year: Gemma O’Neill, Mourne Mountains

Spa of the Year: The Spa at Slieve Donard, Newcastle

Beauty Salon of the Year: Fabulous Beauty, Newry

Hotel of the Year: The Rabbit, Templepatrick

Fashion Boutique of the Year: Pretty Robin, Aughnacloy

Interior Designer of the Year: Thompson Clarke Interiors, East Belfast

Hairdressing Salon of the Year: Hair & Co, Newtownards

Restaurant of the Year: Stove, Belfast

Coffee House of the Year: Bridewell Coffee, Donaghadee

Family Business of the Year: Thompson Travel, Portadown

Aesthetic Clinic of the Year: A Aesthetics North Coast

Sportsperson of the Year: Rhys McClenaghan, Newtownards

Celebrity of the Year: Rebecca McKinney, Belfast

Special Merit Award: Cliftonville FC, North Belfast

Outstanding Contribution to NI Food Industry: Paul Rankin, Ballywalter, Co Down

Lifetime Achievement Award: Ian McElhinney, Belfast