JOHN KEARNS LAUNCHES NEW ART EXHIBITION

MTV Europe presenter, radio DJ (Cool FM), writer, and music tastemaker, John Kearns is pleased to announce his new immersive art exhibition will be presented by the highly prestigious Gallery One, located on Belfast’s Lisburn Road from 24th October – 2nd November 2024. The exhibition will be presented over 2 floors with the upper level being a bespoke immersive experience featuring video, projections and music which has been written and recorded by John himself, the collection will also be available to view online.

John’s extensive knowledge and love of music and travel has been a key source of inspiration for his paintings, which is displayed throughout his vibrant, abstract and alluring pieces. The exhibition follows on from John’s hugely successful debut art collection which was released last year and drew the attention of local and international buyers alike. Jana Haggan from Gallery One said; “The entire team is delighted to present The John Kearns exhibition this October. This spectacular collection of original abstract artwork and accompanying music composed by John is not to be missed.This is the artist’s debut solo exhibition so it’s very exciting!”

His work is influenced by his love of music (including the instruments he plays – guitar, bass and piano), as well as his experiences working with some of the biggest stars in the music world and the places to which he has travelled for filming and recording. John has produced a body of bold, vibrant and intensely individual works that are full of colour, intelligence and life experience. A first glimpse at his atmospheric and inspiring creations will allow the viewer to jump on the fast moving, upward trajectory of his highly creative career.John has been working on this new series of original pieces since January and is now delighted to release them.

John Kearns said; “It’s great to have the new pieces for the exhibition out there in the world from the 24th October, both physically and online. I started this project back on January 1st of this year so to see the paintings and the accompanying music come together is very satisfying. I’d like to thank all at Gallery One for their hard work and dedication – they have been amazing to work with.”