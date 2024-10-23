Lunn’s To Expand Rolex Showroom In Belfast

The original Rolex showroom at Queen’s Arcade opened in July 2019 just ahead of the 148th Open Championship held at Royal Portrush.

John Lunn, Managing Director of Lunn’s Jewellers, said: “We are delighted to announce this exciting new project with our partners Rolex. It has been under wraps for many months, and we are thrilled to be able to share the news and spectacular images. The new space will allow us to offer our clients an even better experience, fully immersed in the Rolex brand with exceptional hospitality and service. Clients will have the opportunity to view the Rolex range in the very best environment that is on a standard with the world’s leading shopping destinations.”