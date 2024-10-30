Moocha Kombucha secures Tesco Northern Ireland partnership.

Local County Tyrone business, Moocha Kombucha has ‘mooch’ to celebrate this week as it announces a major deal with UK retailer Tesco to stock its Moocha Kombucha range across 14 Tesco stores in Northern Ireland from this week. The multi award winning probiotic drink which is made using the highest quality organic ingredients is packed with probiotics and antioxidants, supporting good digestive health and wellbeing, and comes in a range of flavours launched in Tesco as part of its healthy food and drinks selection last Friday. Tesco NI stores will now offer three flavours of Moocha Kombucha for sale, as part of its lunch and food to go ‘meal deals’, including Elderflower and Lemon, Cola and Mixed Berry in 250ml cans, all containing over 3 billion live cultures per can!

Founded in 2020 by Benburb native Bronagh Quail, Moocha Kombucha, an organic certified kombucha using only certified organic ingredients, was created after Bronagh saw an opening for a healthy tea-based drink which was good for gut and overall health and wellbeing. On her travels to Australia in 2009, Bronagh became unwell, mainly as a result of travelling on a shoestring, and not eating well enough (in her own words) resulting in illness. A visit to a natural herbalist introduced Bronagh to her first kombucha and herbal drinks, and on returning to Ireland and working for nearly a decade in design, Bronagh revisited the moment her life changed and decided to try her hand in drinks and create her first SCOBY (symbiotic Culture of bacteria and yeast) to create her new Kombucha drinks.

It is fair to say its been a really healthy decision for her and her business ever since. Since starting the kombucha at her kitchen table in Benburb and attending farmers markets across the province, Bronagh has now grown Moocha Kombucha into over 140 retail, cafes, delis and local health shops, and now retailing in 14 Tesco stores here in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the partnership with Tesco Northern Ireland, Bronagh said; “I am so excited by this partnership with Tesco and Moocha Kombucha. As a small family run company it is a real moment of pride to see my drinks range on the shelves in Tesco as part of everyday ‘food to go’ meal deals and drinks for sale.

This is the first time Tesco NI have incorporated a kombucha into food to go, which makes me even more thrilled to be part of this with Moocha Kombucha. It fits in perfectly with Tesco’s focus on healthy food and drinks, and I am sure the three flavours of organic Elderflower and Lemon, Cola and Mixed Berry will be big hit with customers. Each can is bursting with flavour and over 3 billion live cultures, making it the perfect drink to incorporate into daily routines for people on the go.”

Welcoming Moocha Kombucha to its stores as part of its ‘food to go range’, David Thompson, Buyer from Tesco Northern Ireland added; “I am delighted to help launch Moocha Kombucha into Tesco NI. Bronagh and the team have worked tirelessly to perfect a delicious, award-winning, NI Based drink. It’s a pleasure to be able to work with them and be part of their journey.”

Last month, Moocha Kombucha won the Gold Award for drinks presse at this year’s Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards hot on the heels of having received the Micro Business of the Year at the Northern Ireland Food & Drink Awards in spring 2024.