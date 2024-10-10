New commissioning project wants musicians and composers to tell stories of Belfast

Belfast Buildings Trust, the heritage regeneration charity, has announced details of a brand new music project called ‘Notes from Belfast’. It is seeking composers and musicians, with a connection to Belfast, to take part and participate in the commissioning of new music inspired by the city’s people and places.

With connection to the city’s stories being central to the project, BBT seeks songwriters with any relationship to Belfast. ‘Notes From Belfast’ will celebrate Belfast’s creativity through its rich and mixed music heritage. From jazz, pop, folk, classical, electronic and everything in between, the new music will be informed by stories from the city’s people.