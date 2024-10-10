posted on October 10th, 2024
New commissioning project wants musicians and composers to tell stories of Belfast
New commissioning project wants musicians and composers to tell stories of BelfastBelfast Buildings Trust, the heritage regeneration charity, has announced details of a brand new music project called ‘Notes from Belfast’. It is seeking composers and musicians, with a connection to Belfast, to take part and participate in the commissioning of new music inspired by the city’s people and places.With connection to the city’s stories being central to the project, BBT seeks songwriters with any relationship to Belfast. ‘Notes From Belfast’ will celebrate Belfast’s creativity through its rich and mixed music heritage. From jazz, pop, folk, classical, electronic and everything in between, the new music will be informed by stories from the city’s people.
Successful applicants will be paired with a Belfast-based community group for people to share their stories, which the selected musicians and composers will use to shape their commissions. By sharing local and personal stories, community groups will become the inspiration behind commissions. Across the project, the commissions will represent the diverse experiences of life in the city, set to music.The commissions will be premiered (subject to funding) in performances in some of Belfast’s landmark buildings in 2025 and 2026, including BBT’s Carlisle Memorial Church. The plan is for the sounds of ‘Notes from Belfast’ to reverberate around the city that inspired it.Announcing Notes from Belfast, Shane Quinn from Belfast Buildings Trust said:“We are delighted to reveal details of Notes from Belfast, a brand new project encouraging songwriters and composers with a connection to Belfast to get involved and send us their ideas for a new music commission. Inspired by the people and places of this city, we are keen to hear from everyone from all genres of music.”The closing date for entries is 21st Oct 2024 at 5pm. For more information and how to apply, visit BBT’s website: https://www.belfastbuildingstrust.org/notes-from-belfast-opencall/.