NEW PLAY A GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY FOR GROUNDBREAKING THEATRE EXPERIENCE

Prime Cut Productions, Ireland’s leading independent and award winning theatre company, presents the premiere of Aurora: A Modern Myth, The MAC Theatre, 24 October – 02 November, as part of Belfast International Arts Festival. Directed by critically acclaimed Emma Jordan, this brand new work which includes a cutting edge animation and immersive theatre experience along with groundbreaking work by artist Dominic Montague, is sure to be a highlight of this year’s festival programme.

Cass is on a mission to save her friend. They’ve been close since childhood and she’s the type to do anything for her mates, even when the mate in question is a tree. She has a plan, an industrial strength chain, and a Live Feed… Set in a fictional Irish village following the opening of a new gold mine Aurora: A Modern Myth follows Cass’ protest as she and those around her (human and otherwise) grapple with what comes next for us and the planet we call home.

Written by Dominic Montague Aurora: A Modern Myth has been developed through Prime Cut’s groundbreaking artist development programme REVEAL* which invests in the development of independent artists at all stages of their career. Dominic’s dynamic and fearless artistic approach provides an inventive piece of writing.

When games, animation and live theatre come together magic can happen. Aurora: A Modern Myth will be a thrilling genre bending experience where different realities smash together. Utilising cutting edge gaming animation and immersive theatrical visuals developed in partnership with Ulster University’s Gaming and Animation Department, audiences will discover a new and exciting theatrical experience.

The production also features an exciting and critically acclaimed cast including: Meghan Tyler (Cass), Maria Connolly (The Interrogator), Conor O Donnell (Conn), Thomas Finnegan (Drew).

Aurora: A Modern Myth is funded with investment from Arts Council Northern Ireland, Arts Council Ireland: An Comhairle Ealaion, Belfast City Council and the Jerwood Foundation.

Looking forward to the premiere, Emma Jordan, Director at Prime Cut Productions, said:

“I’m so excited to be directing this play – its loads of fun with a searing message at its heart. Montague is one of our most exciting writers and visually this production is going to be stunning.“

Richard Wakely, Artistic Director of Belfast International Arts Festival, added:

“We are delighted to continue our close working relationship with Prime Cut Productions in 2024 by programming the World Premiere of Aurora: A Modern Myth by Dominic Montague. This is a significant new work created by some of Northern Ireland’s finest theatre professionals, which will also be featured in a special showcase of Northern Irish artists for visiting international arts programmers. We are delighted to have this World Premiere as part of Belfast International Arts Festival 2024.”

Caoileann Curry-Thompson, Arts Development Officer for Drama and Dance, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented:

“The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to support this new play from the multi award-winning Prime Cut Productions, thanks to The National Lottery Players. Written by Dominic Montague, Aurora has been developed through Prime Cut’s groundbreaking artist development programme REVEAL. Dominic is a dynamic, fearless artist and his creative partnership with Prime Cut brings about an inventive and genre-defying production. This is sure to mark a new moment in performance-making in Northern Ireland – I’d urge everyone to catch it as part of the 2024 Belfast International Arts Festival this autumn.”

Aurora: A Modern Myth will premiere at The MAC, Belfast from 24 October – 02 November 2024. To book tickets, visit www.themaclive.com. For further information on Prime Cut Productions visit www.primecutproductions.co.uk on Facebook, X and Instagram #auroraamodernmyth.