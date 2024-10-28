posted on October 28th, 2024
NI Hospitality School Joins Forces with Private Businesses Securing 36 Jobs
Jobs Secured by Graduates in Ballymena via NI Hospitality School to Tackle Skills Development and Employment Deficit in SectorA total of 36 individuals from the Ballymena area are celebrating this week after graduating from the NI Hospitality School and securing full-time employment within local award-winning hotels.The NI Hospitality School was established in 2021, following collaboration between three Ballymena-based hotels – Galgorm Resort, the Tullyglass House Hotel and the Adair Arms. With courses delivered by Northern Regional College and South Eastern Regional College, the school was set up to provide opportunities for skills development, to address the challenges of recruiting staff and to highlight that a career in hospitality can offer a plethora of rewarding career development opportunities.Initially funded by independent charity, The Gallaher Trust, the NI Hospitality School has successfully attracted private sector funding from several high-profile organisations including Henderson Foodservice and Britvic Ireland, which is a demonstration of commitment from the wider sector.
According to Eddie McKeever, Managing Director of McKeever Hotel Group and Chairman of the NI Hospitality School, the initiative has far exceeded its goal and is playing an essential role in elevating skills and helping to secure the sector’s future.“At the NI Hospitality School, we recognise the significant challenges the industry faces, particularly around recruitment and developing a sustainable and highly skilled workforce,”explained Eddie.“Through targeted training and support, we’re working to bridge these gaps by equipping individuals with the expertise and confidence needed to maintain a thriving career within the hospitality sector. By creating opportunities for meaningful employment and continuous professional development, we’re ensuring that both employees and employers have the tools they need to succeed, ultimately contributing to a more resilient and dynamic hospitality industry in Northern Ireland.“I would like to pay homage to The Gallaher Trust, whose initial funding enabled the NI Hospitality School to come to fruition. The fact that we have now attracted funding from the private sector is evidence of the enhanced reputation and success of the school since it was established three years ago. A number of businesses within the private sector have recognised the importance of securing a pipeline of future talent and we are truly very grateful for their support. We are looking forward to the future of the school and to providing greater benefits to our participants and to the hospitality industry as a whole.”The NI Hospitality School encompasses a number of academies including a bar academy, a chef academy and a food service academy.Formerly a Chef, Skye Hanley aged 23 from Ballymena, is an NI Hospitality School food service academy graduate, who has pivoted her career and now works in a guest facing role as a Food and Beverage Assistant in Gillies Grill and Elements at Galgorm Resort.“Transitioning from working in the kitchen to a guest facing role has been a very rewarding experience,” she said.“The training I received at the NI Hospitality School gave me the confidence and skills I needed to thrive in my new role. Taking part in the course has shown me the wealth of growth opportunities that are available to me – I’m really excited for my future.”If you’re interested in a career in hospitality and would like more information, visit:https://www.nihospitalityschool.com/ for full details on the courses available.