NI Hospitality School Joins Forces with Private Businesses Securing 36 Jobs

According to Eddie McKeever, Managing Director of McKeever Hotel Group and Chairman of the NI Hospitality School, the initiative has far exceeded its goal and is playing an essential role in elevating skills and helping to secure the sector’s future.

“At the NI Hospitality School, we recognise the significant challenges the industry faces, particularly around recruitment and developing a sustainable and highly skilled workforce,”explained Eddie.

“Through targeted training and support, we’re working to bridge these gaps by equipping individuals with the expertise and confidence needed to maintain a thriving career within the hospitality sector. By creating opportunities for meaningful employment and continuous professional development, we’re ensuring that both employees and employers have the tools they need to succeed, ultimately contributing to a more resilient and dynamic hospitality industry in Northern Ireland.

“I would like to pay homage to The Gallaher Trust, whose initial funding enabled the NI Hospitality School to come to fruition. The fact that we have now attracted funding from the private sector is evidence of the enhanced reputation and success of the school since it was established three years ago. A number of businesses within the private sector have recognised the importance of securing a pipeline of future talent and we are truly very grateful for their support. We are looking forward to the future of the school and to providing greater benefits to our participants and to the hospitality industry as a whole.”

The NI Hospitality School encompasses a number of academies including a bar academy, a chef academy and a food service academy.

Formerly a Chef, Skye Hanley aged 23 from Ballymena, is an NI Hospitality School food service academy graduate, who has pivoted her career and now works in a guest facing role as a Food and Beverage Assistant in Gillies Grill and Elements at Galgorm Resort.

“Transitioning from working in the kitchen to a guest facing role has been a very rewarding experience,” she said.

“The training I received at the NI Hospitality School gave me the confidence and skills I needed to thrive in my new role. Taking part in the course has shown me the wealth of growth opportunities that are available to me – I’m really excited for my future.”