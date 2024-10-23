posted on October 23rd, 2024
Royal Yachting Association Celebrates 50th Anniversary
2024 marks the end of 50 years since the Royal Yachting Association of Northern Ireland became the National Governing Body of sailing and boating in Northern Ireland.To mark the occasion, a large-scale dinner was hosted at the Harbour Commissioner’s Office in Belfast.The dinner featured distinguished panellists including several Olympians and members of the wider Northern Irish sailing community. Please see the attached press release for full details.