posted on October 23rd, 2024

Royal Yachting Association Celebrates 50th Anniversary


2024 marks the end of 50 years since the Royal Yachting Association of Northern Ireland became the National Governing Body of sailing and boating in Northern Ireland.
To mark the occasion, a large-scale dinner was hosted at the Harbour Commissioner’s Office in Belfast.
The dinner featured distinguished panellists including several Olympians and members of the wider Northern Irish sailing community. Please see the attached press release for full details.
RYA NI Hall of Fame inductee Peter Kennedy (Right) with RYA Chair Sir Michael Arthur (Centre) and RYANI Chair Susan McKnight (Left).

 

 

 

Keith and Rachel Nixon.

