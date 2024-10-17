Stena Line anchored as ‘Best Ferry Company’ for 31st time at the NI Travel and Tourism Awards

Leading ferry company, Stena Line has won the title of ‘Best Ferry Company’ for the 31st year at the Northern Ireland Travel and Tourism Awards 2024.

The annual event took place on Friday 11 October at the Slieve Donard Resort & Spa, with Orla Noonan, Stena Line’s Travel Commercial Manager (Irish Sea) accepting the award on behalf of the company.

Attended by representatives from across the Northern Ireland travel and tourism industry, the prestigious award continues Stena Line’s run of record-breaking wins.

Picking up the award on behalf of Stena Line Orla Noonan, Travel Commercial Manager (Irish Sea) said: “We are truly honoured to accept this award for another record-breaking year. This award is welcome recognition for our dedicated teams who work onboard our ships and in our ports providing the highest quality service for our customers. We’d like to thank the Northern Ireland Travel Trade for their continued support and for awarding us the title of “Best Ferry Company” for the 31st year.”

Stena Line has invested significantly in the onboard experience on its ferries. Customers can treat themselves with access to the luxury Stena Plus Lounge, put their feet up in the Hygge Recline Lounge or sit back and enjoy a free movie. Last year, Stena Line also enhanced its pet offering with the introduction of a pet lounge on the Belfast – Cairnryan route and pet cabins on the Belfast – Liverpool service, which have proven to be a popular option for those travelling with pets.

Stena Line is the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, providing up to 238 weekly sailings and offering the widest choice of routes, combining both passenger and freight services from Belfast to Cairnryan and Liverpool, Dublin to Liverpool and Holyhead in addition to Rosslare to Cherbourg and Fishguard. The company also runs dedicated freight only routes between Belfast and Heysham, and Dublin and Liverpool.