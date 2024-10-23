Workplace mental health experts advise employers: Don’t Wellbeing Wash!

Mental health charity, Inspire is highlighting the growing trend of Wellbeing Washing. Like greenwashing, this is when companies actively claim to support employees’ mental health, but reality sees them stressed, overwhelmed and burnt out. Inspire is calling on employers and workplaces to back their mental health commitments through actions and not just empty claims. The workplace wellbeing social enterprise is inviting workplaces to partner with them to implement practical, meaningful support for employees’ mental wellbeing at work.

