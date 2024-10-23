posted on October 23rd, 2024

Workplace mental health experts advise employers: Don’t Wellbeing Wash!


Mental health charity, Inspire is highlighting the growing trend of Wellbeing Washing. Like greenwashing, this is when companies actively claim to support employees’ mental health, but reality sees them stressed, overwhelmed and burnt out.  Inspire is calling on employers and workplaces to back their mental health commitments through actions and not just empty claims. The workplace wellbeing social enterprise is inviting workplaces to partner with them to implement practical, meaningful support for employees’ mental wellbeing at work.
To find out more, visit www.inspiresupporthub.org
Kerry Anthony MBE, Group Chief Executive at Inspire Wellbeing.

 

(R-L) Kerry Anthony MBE, Group Chief Executive at Inspire Wellbeing, Kelly Gilliland, Assistant Director at Inspire Wellbeing.

