Bangor RNLI volunteers attend reception at Irish Lights Commissioners Office

On Wednesday last (13 November) volunteers from Bangor RNLI attended a reception held at the Irish Lights Harbour Commissioners office in Dún Laoghaire.

Christine Beale, Chris Beale and Tom Bell represented the station at the reception hosted by the commissioner and the British Embassy in Dublin to celebrate the RNLI saving lives at sea around the Irish coastline and inland waterways for 200 years.

The event was hosted by Paul Johnston, British Ambassador to Ireland and Irish Lights Chief Executive Yvonne Shields O’Connor and was attended by RNLI Chief Executive Peter Sparkes, RNLI Head of Region Anna Classon, along with numerous RNLI volunteers from all over Ireland.

Speaking on the evening, Christine Beale said: “It was great to enjoy a lovely reception recognising the RNLI’s work over the last 200 years and also to enjoy a catch up with so many volunteers from stations all over the island”.