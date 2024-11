BPerfect x Annalivia Christmas 2024 set

After the huge success of their first collaboration, BPerfect and social media star, Annalivia, have teamed up again to release an exclusive collection just in time for Christmas.

This stunning set contains three full-sized beauty essentials, including a radiant cream blusher, hydrating tinted lip oil and a flirty half lash.

This limited-edition set is worth £36.95 but retails for £24.95