Belfast Christmas Market Celebrates 20 Years with a Dickensian Twist

The gates to Belfast’s largest festive event will open at 12noon on Saturday the 16th of November.

Established in 2004, the first-ever Belfast Christmas Market was a small pilot event featuring just 28 temporary stalls in the grounds of Belfast City Hall. Twenty years on and it now hosts over 100 traditional chalets and is a major highlight in Northern Ireland’s festive calendar. Attracting over 1 million visitors from across the UK and Ireland each year, the Belfast Christmas Market has become a significant contributor to the local economy, regularly generating an economic impact in the city in excess of £60m. Impressively, 90% of the market’s operating costs are dedicated to local businesses and suppliers, such as the joiners, electricians, security and waste management teams that engage in the day to day running of the market, demonstrating the citywide benefit of the award-winning event.

Allan Hartwell, Managing Director of Market Place said:

“We are incredibly proud to be marking two decades of festive joy and cherished memories for locals and visitors alike. Belfast has always been so welcoming to our team and traders, and we’re delighted to have given back to the community over the years by offering young businesses free stalls, donating Santa’s Grotto to local charities, and hosting free educational tours for thousands of schoolchildren.

We look forward to welcoming all who have made the market such a beloved tradition.”

To celebrate the 20th anniversary, this year’s market will be transporting visitors to the Victorian era with a Dickensian-themed Christmas market experience. Taking place on the opening weekend (16 and 17 November) and third weekend (30 November to 1 December), visitors will be immersed in the Christmas’s of old! Strolling through the market you may encounter Dickensian characters, and traders dressed for the occasion.

With international and local traders in the annually built festive village, the event offers something for everyone. Traders representing up to 30 nationalities from across the globe bring with them a variety of authentic cuisines such as bite-size Dutch pancakes, traditional German bratwurst sausages and delicious hand-crafted Italian chocolates. For the perfect Christmas gift, the market boasts an impressive selection of handcrafted goods and bespoke artisan products, making it easy to cross off even the most challenging items on your Christmas shopping list.