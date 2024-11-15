Belfast City Council’s successful Vacant to Vibrant scheme to be extended citywide

A successful scheme to transform vacant properties in Belfast city centre into new homes for businesses and other organisations is to be extended citywide.

Belfast City Council’s Vacant to Vibrant funding programme has already transformed 26 properties in the city’s core, with work starting soon on another six premises, along Royal Avenue, Fountain Lane and Warehouse Lane.

The previously disused locations are now home to bakeries, gyms, charities, art galleries, hairdressers, tattoo parlours and more, with business start-ups, independent retailers, social enterprises and cultural and voluntary organisations bringing new diversity and vibrancy to the city centre.

The council has now secured funding of up to £500,000 from the Department for Communities and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to extend the scheme further across the wider council boundary, including arterial routes into the city. Grants are also still available for those located within the city centre.

Applications for capital grants of between £2,500 and £25,000 are welcome from interested property owners with vacant premises to let, and businesses looking for new locations in local neighbourhoods who are keen to establish or expand their offering in Belfast.

The grants can be used to support the external and internal works needed to reactivate a space or to help with fitout costs, with full details available frombelfastcity.gov.uk/vacanttovibrant

Information sessions will also take place on:

Tuesday 26 November – 9.30am-12.30pm – Spectrum Centre

Tuesday 26 November – 2pm-4.30pm – Andersonstown Community Forum, Tullymore Community Centre

Wednesday 27 November – 9.30am-12.30pm – North City Business Centre, Duncairn Gardens

Wednesday 27 November – 2pm-5pm – Ashton Centre

Thursday 28 November – 9am-12pm – LORAG

Thursday 28 November – 5.30pm-7.30pm – Eastside Partnership offices

Council staff will be on hand to talk through the application process and eligibility criteria – email vacanttovibrant@belfastcity.gov.uk to register.

Subject to demand, further sessions may be organised in the future.

To apply for the citywide scheme, businesses, organisations and property owners must be located within the Belfast City Council boundary, be an independent retailer, small-medium business, social enterprise, charity, cultural or voluntary organisation and be able to contribute a minimum of 10% match funding, if successful.

“This is a really positive step forward for local communities and a great endorsement of the impact Vacant to Vibrant has already had in breathing new life into vacant premises in Belfast city centre and providing a boost for businesses, charities and other ventures,” said Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray.

“The scheme successfully combines capital grant support to businesses and property owners, with a matchmaking service to help pair vacant properties with suitable tenants. Those taking part also receive wraparound advice from our dedicated business support officers to ensure they have all the tools they need to make their new home a success.

“Every £1 invested in Vacant to Vibrant so far will generate £4 in rates income by bringing unused properties back into use. The businesses we’ve helped so far have also created 110 employment opportunities and, together, they’re making Belfast a more attractive place to invest and visit.

“By extending the scheme outside the city centre, we hope to see similar results along our main arterial routes where we know there are unused buildings and plenty of business potential. Whether you’re a property owner looking for a new tenant or a business or organisation searching for a new set-up, I would encourage you to contact our team and find out if you could be eligible for this support.”

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “I am delighted that my department has been able to work in partnership with Belfast City Council to co-fund this worthwhile citywide project.

“This is a great example of collaborative working to achieve our shared goals of regenerating neighbourhoods and making a positive and lasting impact within local communities.”

For more information and to check eligibility, visit belfastcity.gov.uk/vacanttovibrant