Belfast festive celebrations swing into action with the opening of the Belfast Christmas market!

Amy McGuckin, Q Radio Breakfast Presenter, said:

“We’re delighted to be here for the opening of the Belfast Christmas Market on behalf of Q Radio. It’s fantastic to bring the studio on the road and be right in the heart of the action as we build up to Christmas with our listeners. Throughout the duration of the market, we will be providing entertainment with live DJ sets, busking sessions, and on-air interviews. Be sure to call over to the booth and say hello!”

This year the big man in red will be resident in his festive grotto operated by local children’s charity, Kids Together Belfast. And for families looking for an amazing birds eye view and a festive thrill, a whizz down the vintage Helter Skelter is sure to delight.

The Belfast Christmas Market attracts visitors from across Europe and the UK and has become a significant contributor to the local economy, regularly attracting over one million visitors and resulting in an economic impact to the city of circa a significant £60m, demonstrating the citywide benefit of such a large, well-loved and well organised event.

Of course, the Belfast Christmas Market is not the only offer in the city, there is so much more and several events will launching as part of the Christmas festivities. To keep track of Christmas Market news, and the ever-important weather updates, follow the official Facebook, Instagram and TikTok page at Belfast Continental Christmas Market and keep an eye out for our fabulous social media activity in conjunction with our media partners Q Radio and travel partners Dublin Express, who will be offering spot prizes and lots of information about their daily Belfast to Dublin service.

Belfast Christmas Market will be at the City Hall until 6pm on 22 December.

Opening hours are:

Monday – Wednesday 10am – 8pm

Thursday – Saturday 10am – 10pm

Sunday 12noon – 6pm