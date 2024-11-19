posted on November 19th, 2024
Belfast festive celebrations swing into action with the opening of the Belfast Christmas market!
Celebrating its 20th year, the Belfast Christmas Market opened to the delight of awaiting crowds at 12noon on Saturday 16th, each eager to be the first through the gates.Many visitors got their first look at this year’s award-winning market which saw traders from over 30 countries dressed in Victorian costumes, adding a touch of historic festive charm. This year’s offer also included the usual live entertainment, delicious treats and magnificent sights, sounds and smells.This year’s Belfast Christmas Market has seen the return of many visitor favourites, such as bite-size Dutch pancakes and mouthwatering Ostrich burgers, alongside exciting new offerings including stylish handmade pet accessories and luxury artisan soaps and candles. Once again the market celebrates local talent and artisan producers, with over 40% being home grown, Northern Ireland traders.As the official media partners of the Belfast Christmas Market, it seemed fitting that Q Radio presenters Amy McGuckin and Ibe Sesay greeted eager crowds, treating the first lucky visitors to festive merchandise and the chance to win big prizes with their exciting “Spin2Win” game. From their bespoke Q Radio DJ Booth in the market’s food court, they kept the energy high, playing popular festive tunes and getting everyone in the Christmas Spirit.Amy McGuckin, Q Radio Breakfast Presenter, said:“We’re delighted to be here for the opening of the Belfast Christmas Market on behalf of Q Radio. It’s fantastic to bring the studio on the road and be right in the heart of the action as we build up to Christmas with our listeners. Throughout the duration of the market, we will be providing entertainment with live DJ sets, busking sessions, and on-air interviews. Be sure to call over to the booth and say hello!”This year the big man in red will be resident in his festive grotto operated by local children’s charity, Kids Together Belfast. And for families looking for an amazing birds eye view and a festive thrill, a whizz down the vintage Helter Skelter is sure to delight.The Belfast Christmas Market attracts visitors from across Europe and the UK and has become a significant contributor to the local economy, regularly attracting over one million visitors and resulting in an economic impact to the city of circa a significant £60m, demonstrating the citywide benefit of such a large, well-loved and well organised event.Of course, the Belfast Christmas Market is not the only offer in the city, there is so much more and several events will launching as part of the Christmas festivities. To keep track of Christmas Market news, and the ever-important weather updates, follow the official Facebook, Instagram and TikTok page at Belfast Continental Christmas Market and keep an eye out for our fabulous social media activity in conjunction with our media partners Q Radio and travel partners Dublin Express, who will be offering spot prizes and lots of information about their daily Belfast to Dublin service.Belfast Christmas Market will be at the City Hall until 6pm on 22 December.Opening hours are:Monday – Wednesday 10am – 8pmThursday – Saturday 10am – 10pmSunday 12noon – 6pm
