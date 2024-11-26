Belfast Looks Back to Look Forward – a decade on from the Belfast City Centre Regeneration and Investment Strategy

Urban planner and city regeneration expert Joe Berridge has returned to Belfast a decade on from the publication of the Belfast City Centre Regeneration and Investment Strategy (BCCRIS) to share his views on what’s been achieved to date at a City Hall event yesterday, Monday, November 25.

Having been instrumental in developing BCCRIS with Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities in 2015, Joe Berridge has been working with the council over recent months to take stock of the remarkable progress over the past decade and to identify the key areas of focus for the city centre for the next five to 10 years.

He joined representatives from the public, private and third sectors, as well as local communities and Elected Members of Council, MPs and MLAs to celebrate the city centre’s successes and the opportunities for collaborative working to unlock its full potential.

John Campbell, BBC NI and event MC invited contributions from Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Finance Minister, Nick Walkley, Principal and UK President Avison Young, Elected Members of the Council and representatives from private, public and third sectors.

Addressing the event, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, said: “It’s only when we take a step back and pause, that we realise how far we’ve come as a city. This stocktake has shown us that there’s been a great deal of progress achieved in the city over the past decade. There’s a clear sense of ownership and shared interest in driving Belfast city centre forward. We all want it to thrive, and to be a place where people can live and access services that are open and accessible to all, whilst nurturing our city’s rich culture and heritage. We’ve certainly faced, and continue to face challenges, but we tackle them in true Belfast style, working together with resilience and a can-do approach to achieving a better future for the people who live and work here.

“The level of collaboration and collective team effort to deliver our shared ambition for the city really is striking. Let’s make Belfast a place where everybody can benefit from the opportunities being created, and a city we can all be proud of.”

Finance Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA said: “The Belfast Regeneration and Investment Strategy is playing a crucial role in advancing many Executive commitments. Shaped by extensive stakeholder engagement, it contains a road map of policies, agreed by key contributors to guide decision making around the city centre and key projects. Along with the Belfast City Region Deal, it is promoting an exciting vision for this city – one of inclusive growth where all communities benefit through partnership working and a focus on tackling inequality.”

Joe Berridge, Urban Strategies said: “The city centre is now in far better health. There’s been significant regeneration and development activity across a number of sectors, including office, hospitality, hotel and tourism and purpose-built student accommodation. And the retail sector continues to show remarkable resilience despite challenges.

“I’ve noted a sense of vibrancy and positivity in the city centre. Footfall is up, and the impact of the Ulster University’s campus relocation and opening of Belfast Grand Central station are transformative. Belfast can be proud of what’s been achieved over the last decade, but the next challenge to be addressed is delivering city centre living and proper placemaking. From my experience in comparable cities worldwide, increasing city centre living is the single most important strategy.

“This city holds vast potential and I have every confidence that the catalytic drivers of change will deliver the city centre that Belfast wants and deserves.”

Councillor Natasha Brennan, Vice Chair VCSE Advisory Panel and Citywide Network said: “At the core of BCCRIS is creating a city centre for all which acts as a focal point for creating social and shared impact and it’s important that our local communities are at the heart of this.

“It’s vital that we recognise the critical role that strong, vibrant communities have played, and should continue to play, in regeneration as we begin to restitch the city centre to our local areas that surround it”

Nick Walkley, Principal and UK President, Avison Young added: “Belfast has made huge progress over the past decade, and its city centre has the potential to transform the economy of Northern Ireland, unlocking real opportunities for residents, communities, employers and investors.”

During the event, guests heard more about priorities identified in the stocktake:

focusing on people and increasing city centre living,

delivering ‘A Bolder Vision’ projects that deliver active, sustainable travel in conjunction with developing green and climate resilient public realm and open space; and

unlocking stalled major regeneration schemes.

A multi-agency approach to place keeping and city management

It is recognised that the focus on these levers should enhance the city centre’s existing offering and build on successful delivery to date; ensuring there is support for existing retailers and businesses, as well as attracting new ones; considering reuse of existing space including secondary office space; and continuing to deliver Belfast Region City Deal projects, notably Belfast Stories – the transformative tourism and creative industries-led regeneration project which aims to create a new public space, visitor attraction and creative hub in the heart of the city centre by 2030.

The Stocktake highlighted that innovative approaches to funding, new approaches to delivery and continued partnership working across public, private, third sectors and communities was required to leverage the city centre’s full potential, which will benefit both the city and wider region. There was broad consensus from those who attended the event that delivering on these key areas of focus would be critical to driving the catalytic change needed to move Belfast forward in the next decade; fostering inclusive growth, access to opportunities and ensuring no one is left behind.

The Belfast City Centre Regeneration and Investment Strategy sets out the collective ambition for the city centre and surrounding areas’ continued growth and regeneration until 2030.

The ‘Looking Back to Look Forward: A Stocktake of Ten Years of Ambition and Progress’ publication can be requested by emailing belfasti@belfastcity.gov.uk