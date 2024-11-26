Belfast Metropolitan College awards prestigious Honorary Fellowships

Belfast Metropolitan College has celebrated the success of over 800 higher education students at its annual graduation ceremony which took place on Tuesday 19 November in Titanic Belfast.

Around 300 family members, supporters, staff and special guests watched as students from the Belfast Business School; School of Science, Construction & Engineering; School of Creative & Digital Technologies and School of Academic & Continuing Education took to the stage to receive their certificates.

The event was spread across two ceremonies, each of which included the conferring of a prestigious Honorary Fellowship Award. This is the highest distinction the College can bestow and goes to individuals who have achieved excellence in their field, career or personal journey.

The recipients of this year’s awards were the U.S. Ambassador to the UK Jane D. Hartley and Citi Vice President Graeme Craft. Both Honorary Fellows have close ties to Belfast Met through partnership arrangements that provide innovative learning and skills opportunities for students from a wide variety of backgrounds.

The first Honorary Fellowship was awarded to Ambassador Jane Hartley in recognition of her personal commitment to building pathways to success for those members of our community who need our help most. The Ambassador delivered her address via video during the first ceremony as unfortunately a knee injury prevented her from attending in person.

Explaining that Belfast was one of the first cities she visited on becoming U.S. Ambassador to the UK, Ambassador Hartley said: “Belfast Metropolitan College is a very, very special place to me and so is the city of Belfast.”

The Ambassador spoke of the talent, potential and excitement of the young people of Northern Ireland, as exemplified by the graduates in the room, as well as the deep challenges facing some communities.

“If we can provide people with the right skills, we can create immediate opportunities to get them employed,” Ambassador Hartley said. “American companies employ over 30,000 people in Northern Ireland and we at the Embassy realise that skills training is critical to a better future.”

Ambassador Hartley went on to pay tribute to Bank of America for its support of the digital skills and employability programme run by Belfast Metropolitan in partnership with the Embassy. Targeted at a range of disadvantaged groups across the city, this is an inclusive programme of academies which over the next three years will help over 600 people “plug into the digital economy”.

”Ambassador Hartley continued: “This graduation is a well-earned recognition of your decision to arm yourselves with the skills you need for the future. Many of you will have overcome significant obstacles to get here and both you and your families should be proud of what you’ve accomplished.

“You have everything you need to do something great. Take those opportunities and turn them into something amazing. Your future and the future of Northern Ireland is in your hands. I can’t wait to see what you make of it.”

The Political Economic Chief at the U.S. Consulate General in Belfast Dori Winter was present to accept the Honorary Fellowship Award on behalf of Ambassador.

Graeme Craft Vice President of Citi was the recipient of the second Honorary Fellowship. This was in recognition of Graeme’s contribution to FinTech, the IT Industry and Apprenticeships in Northern Ireland.

In an inspirational address, Graeme spoke of his honour in receiving the award, the lessons he has learnt along the way and the importance of the three core values of courage, resilience and integrity.

Offering the new graduates advice and encouragement, he said: “Each of you is an ambassador for Northern Ireland, and a shining example of what this region holds. You embody the talent, hard work, and determination that will be fundamental to the success of a special place that we all call home. And with the honour of being an ambassador comes a responsibility. Not just to yourselves, but to those who will follow in your footsteps.

“You’ve trodden a path that’s yet to be travelled by others. You’ve climbed a ladder that others will need to climb too. And when your time comes, remember to leave that ladder down for those coming up behind you. Help them achieve what you have. Be a mentor, a support, just as others have been for you.”

Graeme was presented with his award by Belfast Met’s interim Principal and Chief Executive Damian Duffy.

In his closing words to the graduates, Damian Duffy said: “Belfast Met is deeply proud of every one of you. You are now facing a big transition in your lives and, although you are starting a new chapter, you will always have ties to Belfast Met. You are our proud alumni and our doors are always open.

“We encourage you to continue your love of learning as you forge new careers. Embark on this new journey with the confidence that you have the skills, knowledge and humanity to tackle the greatest challenges, and to be successful in whatever you do in life.”