Belfast Region City Deal decade-long programme of investment already delivering results

Today, almost three years on from the signing of the first ever City & Growth Deal for Northern Ireland, Belfast Region City Deal partners visited Stormont to share how the decade-long programme of investment is already delivering results, creating jobs, and leveraging further private sector investment.

With one project already operational, two in construction phase, eight projects at design phase, four with planning approvals, and three skills assessments completed, the Belfast Region City Deal programme of investment is firmly in delivery phase.

Speaking at the event, Finance Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “I want to congratulate everyone involved in the Belfast Region City Deal. There has been fantastic progress so far, with over half the projects already in delivery.

“The funding from City and Growth Deals and the Complementary Fund will see the Belfast Region benefit from revitalised public spaces, innovation hubs with additional office spaces and improved transportation links. In addition, a continued focus on inclusivity and social value will help make the wider region a better place to live and work and I look forward to seeing all the projects continue to develop.”

Chair of the Belfast Region City Deal Executive Board, John Walsh added: “We set out to deliver a decade of opportunities when the Belfast Region City Deal was signed almost three years ago, and today, it was great to share the significant progress that’s been made, thanks to the strength of our partnership between the UK Government, NI Executive, six councils, two universities, Further Education colleges, and of course the private sector.

“We’re pleased to see other Deals in Northern Ireland getting started – and I look forward to working together with our colleagues to share good practice and strengthen the NI economy. We’re now fully into delivery mode in the Belfast region, and it’s fantastic to see momentum continuing to build on our capital projects. But today’s event isn’t just about bricks and mortar – there’s a raft of positive impacts already being made and created – in terms of skills pathways and talent development, creating new and better jobs, and connecting people to these opportunities. Social inclusion is at the heart of the Belfast Region City Deal programme of investment – and the private and third sector are already benefitting from a range of high value contracts. True partnership will always deliver more than the sum of its parts.”

Professor Declan Keeney, Chief Executive at Studio Ulster, said: “Studio Ulster, located at Belfast Harbour Studios on the North Foreshore, is one of the first major projects delivered thanks to the Belfast Region City Deal co-investment. It represents a game-changing investment in Northern Ireland’s creative and digital future. As one of the most advanced virtual production facilities globally, it combines cutting-edge technologies unmatched anywhere else in the world. The investment positions Northern Ireland at the forefront of the screen and gaming industries on a global stage. And through Ulster University’s Screen Academy, we have a pipeline for the next generation of creative talent needed to excel in this rapidly evolving sector. And by bringing all these things together with workforce training, we are creating unparalleled opportunities for growth, innovation, and exciting jobs of the future.”

Sam Turner, Chief Executive, Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC) said: “Investment in AMIC will help future-proof Northern Ireland’s outstanding manufacturing sector – by bringing together some of the biggest and best academic brains in advanced manufacturing with more than 20 of the region’s top manufacturing businesses. Together, they’re designing and specifying what we’re calling The Factory of the Future. AMIC will accelerate levels of innovation and collaboration between industry and researchers and allow Northern Ireland to compete at the forefront of the global manufacturing industry. We’ve already recruited 20 staff and two major private sector firms have located alongside us at Northpoint in Newtownabbey, so we’re already seeing a cluster forming.”

Marie Ward, Chief Executive, Newry Mourne and Down District Council said: “The Belfast Region City Deal is proof of what partnership and collaboration can deliver. Six councils are pulling together with key partners to leverage investment and a host of economic opportunities which wouldn’t otherwise have been available. This region will now act as the exemplar for the other NI regions embarking on their City and Growth Deals. The BRCD programme of investment is helping to deliver on the Programme for Government because it’s more than just buildings – it’s about skills, jobs, and modern, forward-looking industries which will keep young people fully invested in a future in Northern Ireland.”

Dr Joanne Stuart NI Tourism Alliance said: “The Belfast Region City Deal stands to not only strengthen our tourism offering across the region, through exciting and innovative tourism attractions such as Belfast Stories, The Gobbins and Mourne Mountains Gateway, but it will also revitalise our towns and cities by building on our wonderful cultural and heritage assets such as Carrickfergus Castle and Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, reconnecting Bangor to the sea and building the night time economy in Newry, so that communities across the region will benefit all year round.

“Belfast Region City Deal has unlocked investment that will sustain and grow jobs in travel, tourism, and hospitality. The projects funded through the Deal will both support tourism partners’ vision to attract more visitors to Northern Ireland and present a fantastic tourism proposition that encourages them to stay longer and spend more while they’re here.”

Those present heard how instrumental the Belfast Region City Deal is in future-proofing Northern Ireland’s economic capabilities, developing its tourism offering, providing better connections across the city and region to opportunities, and creating more and better jobs for people living here. The Belfast region extends all the way from Mid and East Antrim, across to the tip of the Ards Peninsula, down to Newry and Mourne and everywhere in between.

More information on delivery to date on the Belfast Region City Deal programme of investment is available at www.belfastregioncitydeal.co.uk and you can join in the conversation using #BRCityDeal on X.