Christmas fun for all the family at Winter’s Den

A packed programme of free festive events and activities is planned for the Winter’s Den at 2 Royal Avenue in Belfast city centre.

The former Tesco Metro premises has been transformed into a winter wonderland to help people of all ages get into the festive spirit in the run-up to Christmas.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray said: “Following our Christmas lights switch-on event at City Hall which officially started the countdown to Christmas last weekend, the aim of Winter’s Den is to make sure there is plenty of other free entertainment for people to enjoy between now and Christmas.

“Our cultural centre at 2 Royal Avenue is an amazing space with its stunning circular dome and other beautiful architectural features. With its Christmas dressing, it now offers a cosy winter retreat where you can soak up the festive atmosphere and be entertained. Our aim was to create a magical experience for people of all ages.

“There’ll be lots of entertainment and activities for the little ones over the coming weeks. This includes an opportunity to design a letter to Santa at Santa’s Post Office, which is operated by the elves at Belfast One. The post office includes a dedicated mailbox to make sure everyone’s letter reaches the North Pole in time.

“Between now and 24 December there will be around 30 festive events ranging from free musical performances, Christmas markets, other children’s activities, arts and craft workshops, film screenings, tea dances, ASD/autism friendly workshops and more. So there really is something to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.”

This weekend sees a Frozen-themed event taking place which will feature music from the Snow Sisters and a magical craft workshop from 11.30am to 2.30pm on Saturday 23 November. This is followed by Festive Cultureland from 10.30am-1.30pm on Sunday 24 November where different cultures will be represented at drop-in art workshops, music and dance performances.

Music highlights include the Ukulele Rockstars on Thursday 5 December, traditional music from Belfast primary school groups on 9 and 10 December, festive musical theatre from Antrim School of Music and a concert by South Ulster Sinfonia on Saturday 14 December, and a Christmas concert by Sunnyside Music School and Festive Trad Seisiun by Glengormley School of Traditional Music on Sunday 15 December.

There will also be selection of markets for people to enjoy including the Social Enterprise Christmas Market from 3pm to 8pm on Thursday 5 December and the Christmas Belfast Potters’ Market which takes place from 5pm-9pm on Friday 6 December and from 10am to 5pm on Saturday 7 December.

For more info on all the Christmas events coming up at Winter’s Den and across the city, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/christmas.