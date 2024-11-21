Fashion pick of the week

Overcoat

With the sudden appearance of snow and ice this week, everybody across the country has been racing to grab their winter coats off the hook, and what could be better than a wool overcoat.

I have noticed a real resurgence in this trend around the city this week.

Why not be a part of it?

Whether you are strolling around the recently-opened Christmas market at lunch time or wrapping up for your commute in the mornings, an overcoat is sure to add warmth and style to your look.

Check out some of my favourites below! – Dan.