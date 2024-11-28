posted on November 28th, 2024
Fashion Pick of the Week
Looking Wicked
Wicked is taking the box office by storm (a bit like the tornado that hit Kansas in Wizard of Oz)…
Just like the Barbie film last year, when everyone donned something pink, Wicked is having the same effect. This time people are being inspired to wear pink like Glinda or green for Elphaba.
When the big screen and the fashion world collide, it becomes an unstoppable trend – so be prepared to see green and pink Wicked-inspired fashion for the next few months… not forgetting that part two comes out next year!
