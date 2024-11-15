Fashion Product of the Week

The Evening Bag

The much-loved, responsible footwear brand ESSĒN The Label has expanded its product offering by launching the Evening Bag.

The new silhouette within ESSEN’s leather goods edit, the Evening Bag is a year-round staple. Brought to life in classic black, the enduring design has been thoughtfully crafted in Italy from smooth, LWG-gold certified calf leather. Drawing on ESSEN’s signature motif, this luxurious leather handbag is finished with a chic yet subtle gold monogram closure.