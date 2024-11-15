posted on November 15th, 2024
Fashion Product of the Week
The Evening Bag
The much-loved, responsible footwear brand ESSĒN The Label has expanded its product offering by launching the Evening Bag.
The new silhouette within ESSEN’s leather goods edit, the Evening Bag is a year-round staple. Brought to life in classic black, the enduring design has been thoughtfully crafted in Italy from smooth, LWG-gold certified calf leather. Drawing on ESSEN’s signature motif, this luxurious leather handbag is finished with a chic yet subtle gold monogram closure.
Designed for both function and elegance, the Evening Bag features multiple compartments and a zipped pocket to keep your essentials secure. Complete with a removable ‘smart strap’ with a snap closure, its timeless shape lends itself to every day and evening alike, allowing you to style it as a shoulder bag, crossbody, or clutch. In essence, it’s a perennial wardrobe investment.
The Evening Bag is available now for pre-order at www.essenthelabel.com