Free advice event for aspiring Belfast businesses during Global Entrepreneurship Week

Belfast City Council is marking Global Entrepreneurship Week (18-24 November) with a free event for aspiring business owners at St George’s Market on Tuesday 19 November (9.30am-12.30pm).

The Navigating Support for Belfast-based Businesses event has been organised in partnership with Go Succeed, the NI-wide business support service, and is open to anyone keen to start their own business.

Those attending can get advice on areas like innovation, staffing, exporting, operations, sales, tendering and more, and connect with others thinking about starting their own business or taking the next steps. Among the organisations attending are Belfast MET, Construction Industry Training Board, Digital Catapult, Federation of Small Businesses NI, Catalyst, InterTrade Ireland, Labour Relations Agency, NI Cyber Security Centre and Social Enterprise NI.

Council staff will also be on hand to provide guidance around health and safety, business growth and procurement, as well as info about grants available through the council, including the Vacant to Vibrant funding programme.

“Supporting local businesses to thrive is a central commitment of the Belfast Agenda community plan,” said Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray.

“In partnership with Go Succeed, our council is working hard to encourage more people to consider business as a viable career choice and is committed to providing them with the advice and support needed for every stage of their business journey.

“This event will further enhance these efforts – bringing together a wide variety of support organisations in one place, offering valuable information, guidance and signposting, all aimed at driving growth and prosperity in our city.”

Sloan’s Gym will be among the local businesses attending the Navigating Support for Belfast-based Businesses event and highlighting the support they received to bring their vision to life.

“We are a family-run business who successfully secured funding from the council’s Vacant to Vibrant scheme and created a unique roof-top gym experience in the city centre,” explains owner Johnny Sloan.

“We were then offered wraparound support, with mentoring from Go Succeed NI, to help our business grow further.

“Sloan’s Gym is where our Loada Balls protein treats came to life, and we have availed of so much support from many city-wide organisations throughout our journey.

“We are delighted to be involved in this event and look forward to sharing our positive experiences with others at St George’s Market on 19 November.”

Free places at the Navigating Support for Belfast-based Businesses event are limited and early registration is advised.

To register, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/GEW