Hagan Homes & Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Celebrate Major Milestone

Hagan Homes and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Celebrate Major Milestone: 50,000th Book Delivered to Belfast Children

The global music icon, businesswoman, and philanthropist sent a heartfelt thank you to the company for its incredible work over the past four years

Hagan Homes, in partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, has delivered 50,000 books to children across Belfast.

This significant milestone highlights the extraordinary impact of the charitable initiative, which has been inspiring a love of reading and building literacy skills among the city’s youngest residents since 2020.

Dolly Parton herself congratulated Hagan Homes on reaching this remarkable milestone, in a video saying, “We should all be proud of these amazing numbers. All these achievements have very little to do with me and everything to do with you. You’ve brought so much joy to so many families and children and I just simply want to say, thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me inspire children to love reading.”

To celebrate the occasion, Hagan Homes hosted a special storytelling event recently at Carew Family Centre in east Belfast. Jim Burke, Director of Sales and Acquisitions at Hagan Homes, was delighted to meet some of the children and their parents at the event.

Since the partnership between Hagan Homes and the Imagination Library began, more than 2,800 children have been impacted by the programme, with 1,443 currently enrolled and receiving a free, age-appropriate book each month. The initiative, operated through nine Sure Start Centres in Belfast, continues to make a profound difference in the lives of children and families across the city.

A heartfelt video featuring Dolly Parton and local Belfast children has been shared with Hagan Homes to commemorate the 50,000th book milestone. The video, filled with messages of gratitude from Sure Start centres and families, captures how much the programme means to the community.

Dr. Marion Gillooly, Executive Director from The Dollywood Foundation UK, said, “It was an absolute joy watching the videos come in – they really get across how much the programme means to families and the children especially.”

James Hagan, Chair and Founder of Hagan Homes, said, “When we first started working with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in 2020, we were inspired by the pioneering work of Brenda McMullen, who set up the first Imagination Library in Northern Ireland at Cliftonville Integrated Primary School. It has been our privilege to continue what she started and to expand the reach of this wonderful initiative. Reaching the 50,000th book is reflective of the power of community and the importance of investing in our children’s future.”

The initiative has also been warmly received by parents. One parent shared, “We have noticed when the postman comes, our son gets really, really excited because the postman comes with his envelope with his own name on it, so he gets to open that envelope once a month, and he’s so excited to see a different book.”

She added: “The books that we’ve received have all been so different; there have been regular books that I read to him, flip books and texture books. This allows us to have a big range, rather than the same types.”

East Belfast Sure Start Co-ordinator, Tracey Ripley-McElvogue, echoed the importance of the programme, stating, “To celebrate the occasion, Hagan Homes hosted a special storytelling event with East Belfast Sure Start parents and children at Carew Family Centre in East Belfast. The Hagan Homes team were delighted to meet some of the children and their parents at the event.”

As Hagan Homes continues its partnership with the Imagination Library, the company urges other businesses and individuals to get involved. James said: “At Hagan Homes, we’re not just about building homes; we’re about building communities. We encourage others to join us in this vital mission to support the next generation and to create a legacy of literacy that will benefit Belfast for years to come.”

Dolly Parton, through the Dollywood Foundation, covers all infrastructure costs associated with the programme so when it partners with a local community, it just asks that they fundraise to cover the cost of books and mailing, which is on average £2.16 per child per month (£26 per child per year).