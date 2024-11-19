Hinch Distillery Triumphs at the Irish Whiskey Awards 2024

The evening was a resounding success as Hinch Distillery’s whiskeys received top accolades. The 15-Year-Old Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish Batch 1 was awarded Gold in the Blended Whiskey Age Statement category, and the winner’s trophy for Blend Limited Edition went to Hinch’s 5-Year-Old Madeira Cask—a remarkable testament to the distillery’s dedication to quality and craft. This exquisite whiskey, known for its double wood maturation process, has captivated the palates of connoisseurs and casual enthusiasts alike.

Dr Terry Cross OBE, Chairman of Hinch Distillery, expressed his delight at the double win: “We are immensely proud to have hosted this year’s Irish Whiskey Awards, bringing together the best of our industry right here in Northern Ireland. Winning these awards is a significant recognition of our team’s dedication and craftsmanship. Our success serves as an inspiration to continue our journey of producing world-class whiskeys.”

Will Stafford, Distillery Manager and Head Distiller at Hinch Distillery, added, “It was an honour to open our doors to industry colleagues and whiskey lovers alike. This award reflects the hard work, passion and dedication that each member of our team brings to every bottle. We’re thrilled that our commitment to exceptional whiskey-making was acknowledged with such prestigious awards. Winning these awards is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. This year’s event highlighted the growth and strength of Irish whiskey across the drinks industry.”

Ally Alpine, Managing Director of Celtic Whiskey Shop and organiser of the Irish Whiskey Awards, commented on the evening’s success: “We are very excited to have co-hosted this year’s awards at Hinch Distillery. The Irish Whiskey Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in our industry and support our charity partner, Mary’s Meals. This year’s event was truly special, thanks to Hinch’s hospitality and the enthusiasm of everyone who joined us.”